Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Secure-IC announces U.S. subsidiary opening

12/01/2020 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Secure-IC announces U.S. subsidiary opening


The rising leader in embedded cybersecurity solutions expands to the U.S. to bring its operations closer to its customers 


Rennes (France), December 1st, 2020 – Secure-IC, the rising leader and the only global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects, announces today the launch of its first subsidiary in the U.S., Secure-IC Inc., with the main goal of growing business in the area.

 

Secure-IC’s solutions have already been embedded in hundreds of millions of products such as smartphones, laptops and computers, automotive chipsets, smart grids, passports, for the best technology companies worldwide.

Secure-IC has been pioneering the embedded cybersecurity space for many years through more than 200+ scientific publications, over 40 families of international patents and multiple security standard editions.

Headquartered in France, Secure-IC has always paid closed attention to support in the best possible way its customers and offer local services. Back in 2012, the company established its first subsidiary in Singapore, which was followed by an office opening in Japan, in response to the growing demand in the area. Since its creation in 2010, Secure-IC has recorded double-digit annual growth and generates nowadays over 75% of its turnover outside France.

 

The United States has shown an ever-increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions being the biggest semi-conductors market worldwide, pioneering in new application development. Thus, Secure-IC has chosen to continue its international growth and develop its operations there. This new expansion will strengthen Secure-IC’s position as a strong international player in the embedded cybersecurity space with a presence in all 5 continents and 5 offices worldwide.

Hassan Triqui, co-founder and CEO at Secure-IC explains “The decision to open a subsidiary in the USA was a logical step in our business strategy. It is critical for us to be close to our clients and serve them most effectively. Thanks to this new presence we will be able to establish deeper relationship with our American customers and will be better positioned to offer our technologies and services throughout the country.”

The office premises of Secure-IC Inc. will be established at 535 Mission Street, 14th FL., San Francisco, CA 94105. It will offer a local base to drive sales and strengthen the support and service capabilities of Secure-IC in the U.S. As a promise for the future, Secure-IC has chosen the Silicon Valley implementation as one of the most thriving territory for high technology and innovation.

 

About Secure-IC
With presence and customers across 5 continents, Secure-IC is the rising leader and the only global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects.
Driven by a unique approach called PESC (Protect, Evaluate, Service & Certify), Secure-IC positions itself as a partner to support its clients throughout and beyond the IC design process. Relying on innovation and research activities, Secure-IC provides Silicon-proven and cutting-edge protection technologies, integrated Secure Elements and security evaluation platforms to reach compliance with the highest level of certification for different markets (such as automotive, AIoT, defense, payments & transactions, memory & storage, server & cloud). 
More information on https://www.secure-ic.com 

Press Contacts

  • Yan-Tarō CLOCHARD
    Corporate Marketing DirectorDirector Secure-IC K.K.
    Sales Director North Asia
    yan-taro.clochard@secure-ic.com
    T. +81(0)3 6717 6477 / +81(0)80 9456 3535


Download the press release in PDF:

Press Release - Secure-IC announces U.S. subsidiary opening (PDF)

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
03:47aSiemens Energy to Supply Transformers to Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland
DJ
03:46aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : ???????update on steinhoff sarb approval
EQ
03:45aANDFJORD SALMON AS : Invitation to webcast of Q3 2020 results presentation 2 December at 08:00 (CET)
AQ
03:45aSOLVAY : Participation notification by BlackRock Inc. - December 1, 2020
PU
03:45aEML : Is Excited To Sponsor The Betting On Sports America Digital 2020 Event On December 1st & 2nd
BU
03:42aBERND OSTERLOH : Volkswagen faces leadership crisis as CEO demands vote of confidence
RE
03:42aEURONAV : Share Buyback
AQ
03:41aShell faces Dutch court as climate change activists demand end to emissions
RE
03:41aNOVO NORDISK : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
03:41aHSBC HLDGS : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
2UniCredit CEO steps down in clash with board
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Moderna files for U.S. vaccine authorization, will seek EU nod
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Cyber Monday poised to mark record for U.S. online retail sales
5OPEC+ postpones talks to Dec 3 amid disagreements - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ