SecureTech Releases Top Kontrol Demonstration Videos

01/21/2022 | 08:31am EST
ROSEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH), an emerging growth company focused on developing and marketing personal and automobile security and safety devices and technologies, announces the release of several new Top Kontrol product demonstration videos. These videos are the first in a planned series you may view on our Top Kontrol YouTube Channel.

These videos showcase and demonstrate precisely how Top Kontrol functions in multiple real-world carjacking and auto-theft scenarios. Each video focuses on specific crime-prone situations, such as armed carjacking or just leaving your keys in the car. These videos were filmed and edited in collaboration with Cross Stitch Media.

SecureTech urges its followers and shareholders to visit and subscribe to our Top Kontrol YouTube Channel at youtube.com/channel/UC40dT7GnkbHLdiAy1IRxQMQ to receive future notices when new videos are released.

Kao Lee, SecureTech’s President and CEO, stated, “These are the first videos in a planned library of product videos that demonstrate Top Kontrol’s advanced technology and unsurpassed ability to help preserve life, protect property, and prevent crime. The release of these videos marks the beginning of our planned 2022 Top Kontrol sales and marketing program and expansion efforts.”

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech is an emerging growth company focused on developing and marketing personal and automobile security and safety devices and technologies – our products preserve life, protect property, and prevent crime. SecureTech is the maker of Top Kontrol®, the only anti-theft and anti-carjacking system known that can safely stop a carjacking without any action by the driver. For more information, visit www.securetechinnovations.com and www.topkontrol.com.

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of Management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (“SecureTech”) assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or Management’s estimates or opinions change, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to SecureTech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report filed on Form 10-K.

Investor Relations

651.317.8990
ir@securetechinnovations.com


HOT NEWS