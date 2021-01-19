Log in
Securian Asset Management Welcomes Jennifer M. Pedigo, CFA®, as Senior Vice President and Head of Strategy & Business Development

01/19/2021 | 10:02am EST
Securian Asset Management, Inc., a subsidiary of Securian Financial, has hired Jennifer M. Pedigo, CFA®, as senior vice president and head of strategy & business development. In this new role, Pedigo will provide leadership to advance Securian AM’s growth initiatives and commitment to building secure tomorrows for clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005379/en/

Jennifer M. Pedigo, CFA®, Senior Vice President and Head of Strategy & Business Development, Securian Asset Management (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am delighted to welcome Jennifer Pedigo to Securian AM’s leadership team,” said David Kuplic, CFA®, Securian Asset Management’s president and chief executive officer. “Jennifer’s experience in the investment industry and her capabilities for developing effective go-to-market solutions will be instrumental for the successful expansion of our institutional asset management business.”

With more than 30 years of experience, Pedigo brings extensive industry knowledge with her to Securian AM. As head of strategy & business development, she will be responsible for building out investment solutions to meet the needs of institutional investors.

Pedigo is a CFA® Charterholder and earned her MBA and BBA in Finance from the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business. Most recently, she was the head of distribution at Polen Capital Management, where she was responsible for global relationship management and business development. She has also held investment management, business development and institutional sales leadership roles at TIAA Asset Management, BMO Global Asset Management and Principal Global Investors.

“My goal is to provide strategic direction for the firm and identify opportunities to bring investment solutions to market quickly,” said Pedigo. “I’m thrilled to join a team with such deep investment expertise and differentiated strategies that benefit investor portfolios.”

ABOUT SECURIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

Securian Asset Management is an institutional asset manager based in St. Paul, Minnesota, that specializes in public and private fixed income, commercial real estate debt and equity, pension solutions and alternative investments strategies, with more than $50 billion assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Clients include insurance companies, mutual fund sponsors, pension plans, foundations and endowments. The firm was established in 1984 and traces its history back to 1880 with the founding of its parent company, Securian Financial. As part of a mutual holding company, we focus on the long-term and seek to execute consistently for our clients.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc. and affiliates.

DOFU 01-2021
1474924


© Business Wire 2021
