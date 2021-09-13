Securian Financial and Securian Asset Management Sign Principles for Responsible Investment

Furthering their commitment to secure a sustainable future, Securian Financial and its subsidiary, Securian Asset Management, have signed the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

PRI signatories are committed to including environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their investment decision making and ownership. More than 4,000 organizations worldwide—including 700 U.S. asset managers and owners—have signed on to the global effort.

“As a life insurance and financial services company, being there when our customers need us requires responsible investment decisions,” said Warren Zaccaro, Securian Financial executive vice president and CFO. “By signing the PRI, we are committing to a greater examination of our investments through an ESG lens, recognizing that these factors are increasingly a source of opportunity. We also think this is just the right thing to do as an engaged corporate citizen.”

PRI’s six investment principles include actions for incorporating ESG issues into investment practice. PRI signatories are required to report annually on their responsible investment efforts, beginning one year after signing.

“We will share our progress as we continue to integrate ESG factors into our strong asset management foundation,” said Sean O’Connell, Securian Asset Management president and CEO and Securian Financial’s chief investment officer.

O’Connell has appointed Erica Bergsland chief risk officer to lead ESG initiatives for Securian Asset Management. Bergsland has been with the firm since 1993 and most recently served as senior vice president and director of research and trading.

“We are excited to welcome Securian Financial and Securian Asset Management as PRI signatories,” said Fiona Reynolds, CEO of the PRI. “U.S. life insurers are increasingly recognizing the importance of ESG in the investment decision-making process to achieve longer sustainable returns in their portfolios—ultimately benefiting their customers, employees and communities.”

ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL

At Securian Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it. We’re guided by our purpose: helping customers build secure tomorrows. Since 1880, we’ve been building a uniquely diversified company that has outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers. We’re committed to the markets we serve, providing insurance, investment and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most.

ABOUT SECURIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

Securian Asset Management is an institutional asset manager based in St. Paul, Minn., that specializes in public and private fixed income, commercial real estate debt and equity, pension solutions and alternative investments strategies, with more than $50 billion assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Clients include insurance companies, mutual fund sponsors, pension plans, foundations and endowments. The firm was established in 1984 and traces its history back to 1880 with the founding of its parent company, Securian Financial. As part of a mutual holding company, we focus on the long-term and seek to execute consistently for our clients.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc. and subsidiaries.

DOFU 09-2021

1828644

