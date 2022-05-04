Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Securitas grows profit as demand recovers from pandemic slump

05/04/2022 | 12:36pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Security services group Securitas reported on Wednesday a rise in first-quarter profit that matched expectations helped by strong sales growth in Europe.

Operating profit rose to 1.25 billion Swedish crowns ($126.7 million) from a year-earlier 1.03 billion. Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.25 billion crown profit.

CEO Magnus Ahlqvist said in a statement the group had passed on higher wage costs to customers in the quarter and expected to be able keep maintaining that balance.

Higher COVID-related sickness costs and spending related to labour shortages weighed on results while a pick-up in demand for airport security on the back of a recovery in travelling from the nadir hit during the pandemic gave a boost.

Sales at the Security Services Europe division grew 8% before acquisitions, while the North America unit experienced a 2% decline due to previously announced contract terminations and reduced COVID-related extra sales.

Securitas said in December it had agreed to buy U.S. rival Stanley Black & Decker's electronic security solutions business for $3.2 billion in its biggest acquisition to date.

It said on Wednesday it still had the ambition to close the deal, which requires regulatory approval, towards the end of the second quarter.

Securitas in April pulled back an application for EU approval. A company spokesperson said this week the retraction was due to EU authorities needing more time to review the deal and that Securitas aimed to refile the application as soon as possible.

Shares in the world's biggest security services group were up 2.5% at 1134 GMT.

($1 = 9.8646 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41aAMERIGO RESOURCES : Announces Q1-2022 Results & Quarterly Dividend
PU
07:40aFutures rise on earnings reports ahead of Fed decision
RE
07:40aWhite House to boost support for quantum technology while boosting cybersecurity
RE
07:38a"Dozens" of AU peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack, say sources
RE
07:37aTunisia finds 24 more bodies of migrants after boats sank in April
RE
07:36aClimate activists take aim at Barclays, StanChart shareholder meetings
RE
07:36aSecuritas grows profit as demand recovers from pandemic slump
RE
07:31aBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L P : Letter to Unitholders (HTML)
PU
07:31aBERRY : Q1 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
07:31aGEOMEGA RESOURCES : Closes $1M Equity Financing with Michael Gentile, CFA andAppoints him Strategic Advisor
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Lenzing AG: Lenzing rides out significant cost pressure to report solid..
2TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
3Marketmind: 1%, 2%, 3%..
4Corvex Statement on Kindred Group Investment
5UK's FTSE 100 falls ahead of Fed decision as miners decline

HOT NEWS