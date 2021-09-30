Securiti : Launches Free Data Privacy Certification Program

Educates Professionals on Modern Framework for Automating Privacy Operations Across Organizational Silos

Securiti, the leader in multi-cloud protection, privacy, and governance, today announced a free PrivacyOps Certification program for practicing and aspiring privacy professionals. The multi-module training program covers data privacy management concepts including data privacy laws, governance, and operations for enterprises.

PrivacyOps is the modern framework for automating privacy operations across an organization. The PrivacyOps Certification is part of the Securiti Education curriculum, which aims to build a community of well-trained data privacy & security professionals who can enable organizations to safely harness the incredible power of data and the cloud by solving complex security, compliance, and privacy problems.

“This certification program will benefit aspiring professionals looking for fundamental knowledge of data privacy management,” said Rehan Jalil, President and CEO of Securiti. “As an emerging discipline, data privacy management requires unique skills and competencies that span legal, risk management, and IT operations functions.”

The PrivacyOps Certification program has 11 modules that cover:

Core concepts of Data Privacy management.

Global privacy regulations and requirements including CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PIPEDA, and others.

Building blocks for establishing a PrivacyOps system.

Vital elements for creating an adequate privacy policy.

Guidance on implementing Privacy Governance.

How to operationalize data privacy management at a tactical level.

Guidance on implementing an enterprise-grade data privacy management framework.

Participants must successfully complete quizzes at the end of each module and pass a final exam to receive the PrivacyOps certification which validates they have a firm understanding of the:

Role of privacy operations in modern organizations, and PrivacyOps implementation techniques.

Data privacy management obligations for organizations under major global privacy laws.

Security controls that are needed to prevent data breaches.

Breach management lifecycle and its notification requirements.

Technologies that enable data privacy management and operations at scale.

Availability

The PrivacyOps Certification is free and publicly available immediately.

Start at https://education.securiti.ai

About Securiti

Securiti is the leader in multi-cloud protection, privacy, and governance. Organizations globally rely on Securiti to secure and govern data systems, meet global privacy regulations and stay compliant. Securiti was the winner of “Most Innovative Startup” at RSA Conference 2020, winner of “IAPP Privacy Innovation Award'', and named “Top 25 Machine Learning Startups to Watch in 2021” by Forbes magazine. To learn more, please visit Securiti.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

