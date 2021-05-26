Securiti : Secures Workday as Strategic Investor and Partner

Integrated Platform to Secure and Govern Data Joins Workday Ventures Partner Program

Securiti, the leader in AI-powered data privacy and security, today announced it has received a strategic investment from Workday Ventures and will join the Workday Software Partner Program. As a Workday Ventures software partner, Securiti will be able to create an integration with Workday to address key enterprise requirements for data privacy, security, and compliance.

Global privacy regulations are evolving to address both consumer’s rights and employee’s rights on their personal data. To address these regulations and maintain brand reputation, organizations are compelled to secure employee and financial data and ensure its responsible use from a privacy perspective. Securiti provides an integrated platform across the enterprise to simplify and automate privacy, security, and governance.

“Securiti and Workday share a joint commitment to deliver innovative solutions that help our customers better manage their data,” said Betsy Bland, vice president and managing director of Workday Ventures. “We are excited to partner with Securiti and together we will be able to help customers address key enterprise requirements for data privacy, security, and compliance so they can focus on what matters most – supporting their employees and growing their businesses.”

“Workday is a recognized leader in cloud applications for finance and human resources,” said Rehan Jalil, president and CEO of Securiti. “In joining the Workday Software Partner Program, we’ll be able to create an integration with Workday, which will help customers further fulfill their key obligations of privacy, security, and compliance around employee data and financial information across the enterprise.”

About Securiti

Securiti is the leader in AI-Powered Security, Privacy and Compliance for data across multi-cloud and self-managed systems. Organizations globally rely on Securiti to secure and govern data, meet global privacy regulations and stay compliant. Securiti was winner of “Most Innovative Startup” at RSA Conference 2020, winner of “IAPP Privacy Innovation Award”, and named “Top 25 Machine Learning Startups to Watch in 2021”, by Forbes magazine. To learn more, please visit Securiti.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Workday Ventures

Workday Ventures is the strategic investment arm of Workday, Inc., focused on accelerating the growth of emerging enterprise software companies that enhance the Workday customer experience and are complementary to Workday products and services. The $250 million fund was launched in February 2018 with investments in areas including employee engagement and talent acquisition, integration and robotic process automation, strategic sourcing and spend analytics, and financial management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005139/en/