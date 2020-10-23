Log in
News : Companies

Securities Market Bulletin #6

10/23/2020

The Novel Coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic continues to affect various sectors of the world's economies causing downturns across the globe. While global leaders implement fiscal and monetary stimulus packages, the economic development and outlook of many countries remain uncertain.

The International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook Update (June 2020) projected a 4.9 percent contraction of the global economy. In 2020, the World Economic Outlook Update (June 2020) also expects Advanced Economies to decline by as much as 8 percent with Emerging Markets and Developing Economies declining by 3 percent.

Read more-> Securities Market Bulletin Issue #6

Disclaimer

Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 17:34:03 UTC

