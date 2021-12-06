Securities Training Corporation Launches CFA and FRM Licensing Exam Training

Securities Training Corporation (STC), the market leader in securities training, today announced that the company is launching Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Financial Risk Manager (FRM) licensing exam training, starting with Level 1 of the CFA prep available immediately. Additional exam prep courses will become available over the next several months.

According to the CFA Institute’s website, only twenty-five percent of applicants passed the CFA Level I exam administered in May 2021, the lowest since testing began in 1963. The pass rate average has been 41% over the past decade.

“These exams require an extreme level of dedication. With over fifty years of experience in setting the standard of training for all FINRA exams, we are excited to add preparation for CFA and FRM certification to our offerings,” said Ed Clark, President of Securities Training Corporation. “We are dedicated to helping finance and investment professionals, and risk managers progress further and faster in the business.”

STC has a long track record for preparing license candidates for their exams and will utilize its prescriptive approach and instructional design for the CFA and FRM programs.

Level I of the CFA exam is focused on acquiring basic knowledge on a wide range of financial issues. There are 10 topics categorized into four modules. These include Ethics and Professional Standards, Investment Tools, Asset Classes, and Portfolio Management and Wealth Planning. Each topic has several learning outcome statements (LOSs) – equivalent to objectives – around which the exam is concentrated.

STC exam prep learning modules for Level 1 of the CFA exam include a three-thousand Question Bank and mock exams with more than 150 exam-style questions covering each LOS that replicate the difficulty of the actual CFA exam. Users can customize their preparation with quizzes and track performance. For corporate clients, STC offers comprehensive student tracking in real-time, manager dashboards, and corporate-branded pages for easy course enrollment.

For more information on STC’s test prep for Level 1 of the CFA and to see if other new exam prep courses are available yet, visit https://stcusa.com/cfa/levelone/.

ABOUT SECURITIES TRAINING CORPORATION

Founded on Wall Street in 1969, Securities Training Corporation (STC) has successfully helped over 1,000,000 professionals pass FINRA regulatory exams and launch their careers. STC has grown to become the leading provider of financial examination training, working with the top banks and broker dealers in America to offer FINRA exam courses like Series 6, Series 7, Series 24, Series 79, and Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) in addition to continuing education, and Life, Accident and Health pre-licensing courses. STC is committed to providing a superior customer experience and innovative product offerings. STC is part of Colibri Group, which provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be among the best in their fields. Learn more at www.stcusa.com.

CFA is a registered mark by CFA Institute. FRM is a registered mark by Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005655/en/