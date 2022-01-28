Security Council 1970 Sanctions Committee Amends One Entry on Its Sanctions List

On 28 January 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya enacted the amendments, specified with strikethrough and underline, in the entry below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

A. Individuals

LYi.015 Name: 1: SAADI 2: QADHAFI 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Commander Special Forces DOB: a) 27 May 1973 b) 1 Jan. 1975 POB: Tripoli, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: a) 014797 b) 524521 c) Libya number AA862825, issued on 19 May 2021, issued in Tripoli (expires 18 May 2029) National identification no: na Address: Libya (in custody) Listed on: 26 Feb. 2011 (amended on 26 Mar. 2015, 2 Apr. 2012, 14 Mar. 2012, 28 Jan. 2022 ) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraph 15 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban). Listed on 17 March 2011 pursuant to paragraph 17 of resolution 1970 (Asset Freeze). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

