Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Security Council 1970 Sanctions Committee Amends One Entry on Its Sanctions List

01/28/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 28 January 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya enacted the amendments, specified with strikethrough and underline, in the entry below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

A. Individuals

LYi.015 Name: 1: SAADI 2: QADHAFI 3: na 4: na
Title: na Designation: Commander Special Forces DOB: a) 27 May 1973 b) 1 Jan. 1975 POB: Tripoli, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: a) 014797 b) 524521c) Libya number AA862825, issued on 19 May 2021, issued in Tripoli (expires 18 May 2029)National identification no: na Address: Libya (in custody) Listed on: 26 Feb. 2011 (amended on 26 Mar. 2015, 2 Apr. 2012, 14 Mar. 2012, 28 Jan. 2022) Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraph 15 of resolution 1970 (Travel Ban). Listed on 17 March 2011 pursuant to paragraph 17 of resolution 1970 (Asset Freeze). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

Press releases concerning changes to the Committee's Sanctions List may be found in the "Press Releases" section on the Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1970/press-releases.

The updated version of the Committee's Sanctions List, available in HTML, PDF and XML format, may be found at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1970/materials.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee's Sanctions List and is accessible at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 22:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:51pGAP : Banana Republic Kicks Off Spring Campaign with a Celebration of Its History
PU
05:51pVIDEO - Q&A : What Do Digital Marketing Leaders Need to Know About Google Topics?
PU
05:51pHAVERTY FURNITURE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:48pU.S. SEC approves new U.S. exchange with blockchain feed, faster settlement
RE
05:47pFAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
AQ
05:46pTeamsters Local 174 Organizing Victory at Penske
PR
05:46pADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Acorn HoldCo, Inc. reaches minimum acceptance threshold for its public exchange offer to all shareholders of ADVA Optical Networking SE
BU
05:44pTryp Therapeutics Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results
PR
05:44pSouthport Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing January 31, 2022
BU
05:43pManufacturers Bank Welcomes Michael Leary as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. earnings lift global equities amid inflation, geopolitical ..
2Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
3Analyst recommendations: AT&T, Corning, General Electric, Intel, Boein..
4FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
5LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS