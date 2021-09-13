Security Council 2374 Committee Reminds Member States about Travel Ban Measures, Exemptions

The Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali calls on all Member States to take the necessary measures to prevent the entry into or transit through their territories of individuals designated by the Committee, in accordance with paragraphs 1 and 2 of the aforementioned resolution.

The Committee reminds Member States that the list of individuals subject to the travel ban is accessible on the Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/2374/materials.

In accordance with resolution 2374 (2017) and the guidelines for the conduct of its work, the Committee may decide to grant exemptions to the travel ban on a case-by-case basis. When an exemption to the travel ban is granted, the Committee will communicate in writing the decision, approved itinerary and timetable to the Permanent Mission to the United Nations of the State of which the listed individual is a national, resident, or citizen; the Permanent Mission(s) of the State(s) to which the listed individual will be travelling, and the Permanent Mission of any transit State.

The Committee remains available to assist Member States in the clarification of any relevant issues related to the implementation of the sanctions regime established pursuant to Security Council resolution 2374 (2017).