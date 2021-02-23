Log in
Security Council ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends 92 Entries on Its Sanctions List

02/23/2021 | 05:33pm EST
On 31 January 2021, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities amendedthe entries below on the Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. The entries were amended following the 2019 Annual Review conducted in accordance with paragraph 86 of resolution 2368 (2017).

The following technical amendments were implemented on all the entries below:

a. In the field 'Listed on', text was added as follows: 24 Nov. 2020.

b. In the field 'Other information', text was added as follows: Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020.

LIST OF AMENDED ENTRIES

The ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
