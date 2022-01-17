Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Security Council ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Removes 3 Entries from Its Sanctions List

01/17/2022 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 17 January 2022, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the entries below from the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List. The entries were deleted after the Committee concluded its consideration of delisting requests for these names submitted by designating States following the 2020 Annual Review conducted in accordance with paragraphs 86 and 87 of resolution 2368 (2017).

Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, no longer apply to the names set out below:

B. Entities

QDe.071 Name: AL-HARAMAIN ISLAMIC FOUNDATION
A.k.a.: a) Vazir b) Vezir F.k.a.: na Address: a) (64 Poturmahala, Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina) b) Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Listed on: 13 Mar. 2002 (amended on 26 Dec. 2003, 16 Sep. 2008, 16 Jun. 2011, 9 May 2018, 6 Dec. 2019) Other information: Under criminal investigation by the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina as of Nov. 2007. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities

QDe.072 Name: AL-HARAMAIN ISLAMIC FOUNDATION (SOMALIA)
A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Somalia Listed on: 13 Mar. 2002 (amended on 13 Dec. 2011, 15 Jun. 2015, 1 May 2019) Other information: Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities

QDe.103 Name: AL-HARAMAIN FOUNDATION (INDONESIA)
A.k.a.: Yayasan Al-Manahil-Indonesia F.k.a.: na Address: (Jalan Laut Sulawesi Blok DII/4, Kavling Angkatan Laut Duren Sawit, Jakarta Timur 13440 Indonesia (at time of listing); Tel.: 021-86611265 and 021-86611266; Fax.: 021-8620174) Listed on: 26 Jan. 2004 (amended on 21 Mar. 2012, 1 May 2019) Other information: Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities

The names of individuals and entities removed from the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the "Press Releases" section on the Committee's website. Other information about the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List may also be found on the Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/procedures-for-delisting.

The ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.

Disclaimer

United Nations Security Council published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 21:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:39pSeven dead in crackdown on anti-coup rallies in Sudan -medics
RE
04:38pHarte Gold Announces Auction in Sale and Investment Solicitation Process
AQ
04:35pONEVIEW HEALTHCARE : Application for quotation of securities - ONE
PU
04:35pANAX METALS : Presentation - Developing a Sustainable Copper Project
PU
04:35pELEMENT 25 : Investor Presentation - January 2022
PU
04:35pQUEENSLAND PACIFIC METALS : First 4N HPA made from New Caledonia Ore
PU
04:35pRAGNAR METALS : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
04:35pKIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : Announces Record Production for Q4 2021
PU
04:35pELEMENT 25 : Scoping Study - HPMSM Conversion Plant Economics
PU
04:35pBLACK CAT SYNDICATE : Majestic System Continues to Expand
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse faces more upheaval after chairman's sudden exit
2Unilever Looking to Reposition Portfolio After GSK Consumer Healthcare ..
3Invictus Energy : SPP Supplementary Prospectus
4Fraport : Traffic Figures 2021
5China's digital yuan wallets swell but usage lags

HOT NEWS