Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning Iraq Removes One Individual and Eleven Entities from Its Sanctions List

12/01/2020 | 05:22pm EST
On 1 December 2020, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) approved the removal of the following individual and entities from its List of Individuals and Entities subject to the assets freeze set out by paragraphs 19 and 23 of Security Council resolution 1483 (2003) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

Individuals

IQi.035 Name: 1: MUHAMMAD 2: MAHDI 3: AL-SALIH 4: na
Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 1947 b) 1949 POB: al-Anbar Governorate, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:

A. Entities and Other Groups

IQe.032 Name: FACTORY OF MANUFACTURING SPARE PARTS FOR AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY
A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Karh-Otaefia, near Steel Bridge, Baghdad, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.086 Name: NATIONAL ENTERPRISE FOR EQUIPMENT MARKETING AND MAINTENANCE
A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 12014, Al-Daura, Bayaa, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.100 Name: SARCHINAR STATE CEMENT ENTERPRISE
A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 1, Sarchina, Sulaimaniya, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.111 Name: STATE COMPANY FOR MACHINERY
A.k.a.: GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR MACHINERY AND IMPLEMENT REPAIR F.k.a.: na Address: a) Sara Camp, P.O. Box 2218, Baghdad, Iraq b) P.O. Box 12050, Al-Doura, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.125 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR DRINKS AND MINERAL WATER
A.k.a.: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR SOFT & ALCOHOLIC DRINKS F.k.a.: na Address: a) P.O. Box 5689, Sara Khatoon Camp, Baghdad, Iraq b) P.O. Box 2108, Al-Za'afaraniya, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

Qe.144 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR TEXTILE AND SPINNING PRODUCTS IMPORTING AND DISTRIBUTION
A.k.a.: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR TEXTILE INDUSTRIES F.k.a.: na Address: a) Al Zawria Building, Al Hindiya, P.O. Box 5856, Baghdad, Iraq b) P.O. Box 5817, Al-Nidhal St., Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.167 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES
A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: ул. Джамхурийя (Jumhiriya St.), площадь Хуллани (Khullani Square), П/Я 5424 (P.O. Box 5424), Багдад, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.170 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES
A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: a) Ministry of Industry Building, Al Nidal St., P.O. Box 5614, Baghdad, Iraq b) P.O. Box 3093, Tayaran Square, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.177 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR TECHNICAL INDUSTRIES
A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Khullani St., Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.184 Name: STATE STEEL PIPES COMPANY
A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 352, Um Qasr, BasrahBassora Basora, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.192 Name: SULAIMANIYAH SUGAR STATE COMPANY
A.k.a.: SULAIMANIYA SUGAR STATE ENTERPRISE F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 5, Sulaimaniyah, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

The names of individuals and entities removed from Committee's Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the 'Press Releases' section on the Committee's website at: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/press-releases.

To obtain a fully updated version of the List of individuals and entities subject to the sanctions measures, Member States are encouraged to consult, on a regular basis, the Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/materials.

The Committee's Sanctions List is available in HTML, PDF and XML format.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee's Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 22:22:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
