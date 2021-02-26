Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Somalia Adds Three Entries to Its Sanctions List

On 26 February 2021, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia approved the additionof the entries specified below to its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by Security Council resolution 1844 (2008) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

SOi.018

Name: 1: ABUKAR 2: ALI 3: ADAN 4: na

Title: na Designation: Deputy leader of Al-Shabaab DOB: a) 1972; b) 1971; c) 1973 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abukar Ali Aden; b) Ibrahim Afghan; c) Sheikh Abukar Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 26 Feb. 2021 Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraph 8(a) of resolution 1844 (2008) as 'Engaging in or providing support for acts that threaten the peace, security or stability of Somalia, including acts that threaten the Djibouti Agreement of 18 August 2008 or the political process, or threaten the TFIs or AMISOM by force.' Adan is also associated with Al-Qaida affiliates, Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP - QDe.129) and Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM - Qde.014). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

SOi.019

Name: 1: MAALIM 2: AYMAN 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: Founder and leader of Jaysh Ayman, an al-Shabaab unit conducting attacks and operations in Kenya and Somalia. DOB: a) 1973; b) 1983 POB: Kenya Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ma'alim Ayman; b) Mo'alim Ayman; c) Nuh Ibrahim Abdi; d) Ayman Kabo; e) Abdiaziz Dubow Ali Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Kenya/Somalia border; b) Badamadow, Lower Juba Region, Somalia Listed on: 26 Feb. 2021 Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraph 8(a) of resolution 1844 (2008) as 'Engaging in or providing support for acts that threaten the peace, security or stability of Somalia, including acts that threaten the Djibouti Agreement of 18 August 2008 or the political process, or threaten the TFIs or AMISOM by force.' Ayman helped with preparations for the 5 January 2020 attack on Camp Simba in Lamu County, Kenya. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

SOi.020

Name: 1: MAHAD 2: KARATE 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) Between 1957 and 1962 POB: Xararadheere, Somalia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mahad Mohamed Ali Karate; b) Mahad Warsame Qalley Karate; c) Abdirahim Mohamed Warsame Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Somalia Listed on: 26 Feb. 2021 Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraph 8(a) of resolution 1844 (2008) as 'Engaging in or providing support for acts that threaten the peace, security or stability of Somalia, including acts that threaten the Djibouti Agreement of 18 August 2008 or the political process, or threaten the TFIs or AMISOM by force.' Karate played a key role in the Amniyat, the wing of al-Shabaab responsible for the recent attack on Garissa University College in Kenya that resulted in nearly 150 deaths. The Amniyat is al-Shabaab's intelligence wing, which plays a key role in the execution of suicide attacks and assassinations in Somalia, Kenya, and other countries in the region, and provides logistics and support for al-Shabaab's terrorist activities. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

The names of individuals and entities on the Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the 'Press Releases' section on the Committee's website: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/751/press-releases.

To obtain a fully updated version of the Sanctions List, Member States are encouraged to consult, on a regular basis, the Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/751/materials. The Sanctions List is available in HTML, PDF and XML format and is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee's Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.