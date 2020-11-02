Log in
Security Innovation releases new courses on security in DevOps, GRC, and emerging software technologies

11/02/2020 | 10:40am EST

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, an authority in software security assessments and training, announced today it has released courses that focus on timely trends and technologies that are putting pressure on software development and operations teams. In addition to content updates across the library, the company also expanded interactive elements in its most popular secure coding courses to better simulate on-the job scenarios specific to developers.

Understanding what regulations to adhere to or best practices to follow as part of compliance efforts can be overwhelming,” said Lisa Parcella, VP of Product Management & Marketing at Security Innovation. “With organizations continually struggling to keep pace with changes to common cybersecurity frameworks and regulatory requirements, the demand for focused training to help stakeholders achieve compliance continues to grow.”

While programming languages like Java, Python, Ruby, PHP, C#, and C++ remain prevalent, new languages, frameworks, and libraries are increasingly being used. Security Innovation now offers coverage for Kotlin, Angular, and React due to their popularity and security nuances. The constantly changing tech stack of today’s software- and cloud-based systems requires timely training materials for software, security and IT teams. That is the promise Security Innovation has fulfilled for more than 3 million users over the past decade.

Additionally, as teams continue to “shift security left”, they must learn how to integrate appropriate security tools and processes into the full CI/CD pipeline. Included in this release are courses designed to help teams address security threats in a DevOps environment.

This quarters release includes the following courses:

  • Meeting Cloud Governance and Compliance Requirement
  • Protecting Cardholder Data
  • Implementing Secure Software Operations
  • Requirements for Developers
  • Developing Secure Angular Applications
  • Creating Secure React User Interfaces
  • Creating Secure Kotlin Applications
  • Implementing Infrastructure as Code
  • Secure Secrets Management

View our complete course catalog here: https://www.securityinnovation.com/course-catalog/

In addition to keeping our current catalog accurate and timely, the first half of 2021 will focus on expanding OWASP platform coverage, the MITRE Att&ck Framework, offensive security, protecting cloud operations, and additional emerging technologies.

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION
Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range, is a hands-on training platform that uses insecure software environments to build competency. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contacts:
Maureen Robinson
mrobinson@securityinnovation.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

