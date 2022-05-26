Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Security forces descend on capital as Sudanese protests enter eighth month

05/26/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Security forces fanned out across a wide swathe of central Khartoum on Thursday, a Reuters reporter witnessed, as police attempted to block the latest protests against military rule in seven months.

Thousands of protesters, the most seen in about two months, the reporter said, marched towards the presidential palace in downtown Khartoum demonstrating for civilian leadership and against an Oct. 25 military coup.

"We will continue until the end," said Abdallah Mohamed, a 28-year-old protester. "Either we die or we win civilian rule. Our only hope for life is to achieve democracy."

The country remains without a prime minister since January, amid political deadlock and an economic spiral after military leadership removed a joint civilian and military-led government from power. An ongoing United Nations and African Union-sponsored process has yet to yield an agreement between the country's main political factions and the military.

A Reuters reporter estimated that protesters were met with about 2,000 members of police as well as the Central Reserve Forces, which have been subject to U.S. sanctions for alleged human rights violations.

Security forces blanketed the residential neighborhoods around the protest route, aiming tear gas at protesters starting about 3.5 kilometers away from the palace.

Protesters continued marching for about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles), burning tires and tree branches to block roads along the way. Security forces could be seen chasing protesters down some side streets and some protesters were seen injured and carried away.

Local authorities have often stated that the downtown area, about a kilometer away from the palace, is restricted from protests for security reasons. Barbed wire and water trucks could be seen blocking the area.

At least 96 people have been killed in the protests since October by security forces, according to medics, and thousands have been injured. Lawyers say dozens of protesters and activists remain in detention.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a statement that tear gas was fired in front of Al-Jawda Hospital, known to treat injured protesters.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44pPakistan to raise fuel prices as agreed with IMF - finance minister
RE
01:42pItaly aims to unblock grain exports at Black Sea ports
RE
01:36pAl Jazeera TV to refer killing of its journalist to ICC - statement
RE
01:36pUK tax plan incentivizes oil, gas producers to pump more fossil fuels
RE
01:31pSecurity forces descend on capital as Sudanese protests enter eighth month
RE
01:27pMusk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover bid
RE
01:26pFrance and Australia say they are ready to rebuild bilateral relations
RE
01:24pChevron streamlines top operations management as U.S. oil role grows
RE
01:23pU.S. confirms nine monkeypox cases in seven states
RE
01:20pU.S. Senate Republicans block bill to battle white supremacy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global firms warn of sluggish China demand due to lengthy COVID curbs
2Alibaba: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
3CSPC Pharma Shares Fall After Weaker 1Q Profit
4U.S. labor market hot, but declining profits cast shadow over economy
5Apple to increase starting pay for U.S. workers

HOT NEWS