Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Security forces fire tear gas as Sudanese defy protest ban

01/30/2022 | 08:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Security forces fired tear gas to try to disperse thousands of people protesting against military rule in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday in defiance of a ban on demonstrations.

Crowds got within 2 kilometres of the presidential palace on the banks of the Blue Nile before security forces blocked their way, a Reuters reporter said.

"We go out to demonstrate so that our children can live under a civil, democratic state in the future. We won't allow our children's future to be confiscated," protester Mohamed Abdelrahman, a 51-year-old government employee, said.

There was no immediate statement from the military rulers who have been trying to contain a series of protests across Sudan since they took power on Oct. 25.

Armed soldiers and military vehicles were deployed across the city for the first time in recent weeks in an apparent show of force.

Pictures and footage of rallies in other towns and cities across Sudan were posted on social media, though Reuters could not independently verify when the images were taken.

The October coup halted a power sharing arrangement between the military and civilians negotiated in 2019 after former president Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in an uprising.

On Saturday, Khartoum State authorities issued a decision banning processions and mass gatherings in central Khartoum, urging people to gather instead in squares and local areas.

Some 78 civilians have been killed and more than 2,000 injured in crack-downs on the protests, mainly by gunshots and teargas canisters, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, which is aligned with the protest movement.

Military leaders say peaceful protests are allowed and protest casualties will be investigated.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Andrew Heavens; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Bargain hunters study stock valuations after big declines
RE
08:56aSecurity forces fire tear gas as Sudanese defy protest ban
RE
08:47aHong Kong govt says commenting on its COVID strategy is not "illegal"
RE
08:45aNATO calls on Europe to diversify energy supply amid standoff with Russia
RE
08:34aNATO calls on Europe to diversify energy supply amid standoff with Russia
RE
08:24aUK's Harry and Meghan voice concern to Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation
RE
08:07aIsrael supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit
RE
08:07aIsrael supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit
RE
08:06aPolice arrest Macau's No 2 junket boss in crackdown
RE
08:06aExplainer-Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia inv..
2Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine man..
3German finmin backs early end to green energy levy
4Police arrest Macau's No 2 junket boss in crackdown
5U.S. bans Malaysian glove maker YTY imports over suspected forced labor

HOT NEWS