Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Security forces fire tear gas at protesters in Sudan

01/02/2022 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Security forces fired tear gas at anti-military protesters in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday (January 2).

Demonstrators were making their way towards the presidential palace.

The march marks the 12th round of major protests since a coup on October 25, 2021.

Internet and mobile services appeared to be disrupted ahead of the planned protests against military rule, according to Reuters witnesses.

One added that all bridges directly connecting to Khartoum were also closed.

Officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

These protests come after six people died and hundreds were injured in nationwide demonstrations on Thursday.

The military crackdown ended a power-sharing deal with civilian political forces.

That deal, agreed back in 2019, was supposed to pave the way for a transitional government, and eventually elections, following the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.

Protests against military rule have continued even after Abdallah Hamdok was reinstated as prime minister last month.

Demonstrators demand the military play no role in government during a transition to free elections.

Sudan's Sovereign Council, which military chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan leads, denounced Thursday's violence on Friday.

It said it had ordered authorities to take all legal and military measures to avoid a recurrence and that "nobody will go unpunished."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36pOne found, two people still missing after Colorado wildfire
RE
03:17pOmicron-related disruptions cause over 4,000 flight cancellations to kick off 2022
RE
03:15pRichard Leakey, Kenyan conservationist who campaigned against ivory trade, has died
RE
03:00pEnglish school children to wear masks to tackle Omicron surge
RE
02:46pOPEC+ report sees short-lived, mild impact from Omicron variant
RE
02:34pTwo people killed in anti-military protests in Sudan, doctors say
RE
02:33pDutch police disperse anti-lockdown protesters in Amsterdam
RE
02:10pIsrael to offer fourth COVID vaccine shot to over 60s, medical staff
RE
01:59pTwitter permanently bans U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene
RE
01:48pOPEC+ sees short-lived, mild impact from Omicron variant - JTC report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster Q4 deliveries
2Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire
3Israel to offer fourth COVID vaccine shot to over 60s, medical staff
4Omicron-related disruptions cause over 4,000 flight cancellations to ki..
5AT&T, Verizon CEOs reject U.S. request for 5G deployment delay

HOT NEWS