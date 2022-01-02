Security forces fire tear gas at protesters in Sudan

Security forces fired tear gas at anti-military protesters in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday (January 2).

Demonstrators were making their way towards the presidential palace.

The march marks the 12th round of major protests since a coup on October 25, 2021.

Internet and mobile services appeared to be disrupted ahead of the planned protests against military rule, according to Reuters witnesses.

One added that all bridges directly connecting to Khartoum were also closed.

Officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

These protests come after six people died and hundreds were injured in nationwide demonstrations on Thursday.

The military crackdown ended a power-sharing deal with civilian political forces.

That deal, agreed back in 2019, was supposed to pave the way for a transitional government, and eventually elections, following the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.

Protests against military rule have continued even after Abdallah Hamdok was reinstated as prime minister last month.

Demonstrators demand the military play no role in government during a transition to free elections.

Sudan's Sovereign Council, which military chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan leads, denounced Thursday's violence on Friday.

It said it had ordered authorities to take all legal and military measures to avoid a recurrence and that "nobody will go unpunished."