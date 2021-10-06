SecurityGate.io : Reports Rapid Success of Partner Program

SecurityGate.io adds more than 30 partners since announcing new partner program in June to meet the increased demand of digital transformation

SecurityGate.io, the risk management acceleration platform industrial companies use to improve cybersecurity faster, today announced their partner program’s rapid success with more than 30 partners registered since the program debuted in June.

Through the program, SecurityGate.io partners with consultants, MSPs, MSSPs and VARs to help them grow sales faster and build deeper client relationships. Additionally, the company has a strategic alliance program with companies such as Rumble, Darktrace, Nozomi Networks and Security Scorecard.

Three major trends have contributed to the growth of the company’s partner program:

Asset owners are seeking digital transformation

SecurityGate.io CEO Ted Gutierrez explains industrial companies want to digitize and visualize their cyber risk management programs, but there hasn’t been a tool focused on OT cybersecurity to do that effectively. Visualization of risk has always fallen upon the shoulders of consultants, who are used to creating spreadsheets and PowerPoints.

“Traditionally, consultants have filled that gap and now they see SecurityGate.io as an easier way to fill that gap rapidly and delightfully,” Gutierrez said.

Limited travel due to COVID-19

In addition to the push for digital transformation, COVID-19 has limited travel for people across all industries. This has made it difficult for consultants to perform on-site assessments and meet clients in person. The SecurityGate.io platform has appealed to security professionals as it allows them to complete cyber assessments remotely at a fraction of the effort with SaaS workflows and reporting automation.

Cyber risks continue to mature and escalate

Cyber-attacks have continued to increase in frequency and sophistication this year. This has caused more organizations to become aware of their own cyber risk management programs. Gutierrez said the combination of these three trends have been key factors in the success of SecurityGate.io’s partner program.

SecurityGate.io is continuing to grow their partner program, and Gutierrez said the company is making considerable investments to support their partners.

“I think we are at the very tip of the iceberg when it comes to enabling critical infrastructure sectors to see their cyber risks sooner.”

For more information about SecurityGate.io’s partner program, please visit https://securitygate.io/partner-program/.

About SecurityGate.io

SecurityGate.io is a Houston-based cybersecurity software company. Their risk management acceleration platform helps industrial companies discover cyber risks sooner and make cybersecurity improvements faster. This is done by replacing slow, manual risk management processes with digital SaaS automation, agile workflows, and data intelligence.

The company was recently included in Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for Operational Technology Security and Takepoint Research’s 2021 Buyer’s Guide for Industrial Cybersecurity Technology and Solutions. SecurityGate.io serves customers such as Chevron, Modec, Westlake Chemical, Diamond Offshore, and Patterson UTI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005213/en/