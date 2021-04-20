SecurityScorecard : Reaches 5 Million Companies Rated Milestone

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in security ratings, announced today the company's achievement of continuously monitoring and scoring more than five million organizations in every country worldwide. Business decisions move fast and having the industry's broadest and deepest database of organizations of all sizes enables businesses to instantly gain actionable insights against vulnerabilities to better protect themselves from cyber threats.

SecurityScorecard's ability to rate over five million companies provides the industry's broadest range of ratings, enabling customers to have an ever-expanding amount of historical data at their fingertips to contextualize cybersecurity risk. In an increasingly digitized world where the attack surface has exponentially expanded, companies face significant risk within vendor and partner ecosystems. Having instant access to data about any vendor a company works with enables them to make rapid and informed decisions around vendor and customer relationships with greater confidence.

Providing continuous access to instant and accurate data is a cornerstone of SecurityScorecard's ratings platform. SecurityScorecard is the only company in its industry to publish accuracy records on its Trust Portal and it also commissioned a team of independent security experts to audit a sample of scorecards to objectively determine the accuracy of its IP and domain attribution. Results include that less than 1% of findings are refuted by rated companies, an IP address misattribution rate of less than 2%, and a combined accuracy of over 95%. A single company scorecard may include hundreds or thousands of domains. Today, SecurityScorecard has the industry's largest and most comprehensive ratings platform with more than 16 million domains continuously monitored, resulting in the industry's largest and most comprehensive ratings platform.

"This is an important milestone for SecurityScorecard because the breadth and accuracy of our data is unmatched and it is only strengthening the more companies we continuously rate," said Christos Kalantzis, CTO of SecurityScorecard. "The scale of companies continuously rated will only accelerate as our best-in-class ratings reach every corner of the planet to help businesses of all sizes understand their true cyber risk environment."

The ratings milestone follows the recent announcement that SecurityScorecard completed a $180 million Series E preferred stock financing round, bringing total funding to more than $290 million. SecurityScorecard offers the market-leading platform for security ratings; the ratings milestone is accomplished by its proprietary web-scale architecture that supports ubiquitous distribution of its ratings.

The SecurityScorecard platform has over 16,000 engaged companies and counting, with adoption continuously accelerating. Every SecurityScorecard customer invites an average of seven other organizations to join and contribute data to the world's largest engaged network. The company's rapid growth has been accompanied by expanding use cases across vendor risk management, self-monitoring, board reporting, cybersecurity insurance underwriting, and M&A due diligence.

Any company in the world can claim their scorecard and provide updated context, free of charge. If you have not received an invited vendor email, simply click here to request a free account. You can also contact support@securityscorecard.io and someone will assist you with account set up.

