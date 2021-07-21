Securonix Announces ‘Bring Your Own Snowflake' Program to Power Security Data Lake for Snowflake Customers

Strategic Partnership and Integration Bring Cybersecurity and the Data Cloud Together for Threat Detection and Response at Cloud Scale

Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, today announced a strategic go-to-market partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, with the launch of the ‘Bring your own Snowflake’ program. The new program allows joint customers to seamlessly benefit from Securonix’s fully managed SaaS SIEM solution - achieving advanced threat detection and response without the cost and limitations of traditional SIEM solutions.

As data volumes continue to grow, organizations are increasingly adopting cloud data platforms to scale operations and achieve better cost and performance. Security teams, however, are hesitant to bring their data into these platforms without ETL and analytics capabilities specific to security use cases. ‘Bring your own Snowflake’ provides a best-in-class cloud security solution – with the ability to enrich data with real-time context, query data at scale in Snowflake from the Securonix UI, and, most importantly, leverage packaged behavior analytics to rapidly identify and respond to potential security incidents – without requiring customers to transfer or duplicate data storage.

“Legacy security analytics solutions struggle to scale with limited resources and architectural challenges,” said Nitin Agale, SVP Strategy and Marketing, Securonix. “Snowflake customers understand the benefit of operating at cloud scale but have been forced to store security data and perform security analytics in legacy SIEM environments, until now. The program is our latest effort in providing deployment options that align with customers’ cloud strategies and overall business needs.”

‘Bring your own Snowflake’ provides customers with a split architecture model. Securonix hosts the core security analytics operations - user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), extended detection and response (XDR), SIEM and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), and the customer owns and manages their data in their existing Snowflake account. Securonix streams data to Snowflake for analytics and retention, and provides the ability to easily search data from the Securonix Spotter Console.

"Customers are increasingly adopting Snowflake for security workloads,” said Omer Singer, Head of Cyber Security Strategy at Snowflake. “With our Securonix partnership, customers can now power their Snowflake security data lake with a Gartner Magic Quadrant leading security analytics solution. This innovative alternative to the traditional SIEM approach enables complete visibility and significant savings at cloud scale, with comprehensive off-the-shelf threat detection and response capabilities.”

Benefits of ‘Bring your own Snowflake’ include:

Gain a Single Source of Truth : All logs, assets, and configurations can be analyzed together, removing silos and reducing complexity.

: All logs, assets, and configurations can be analyzed together, removing silos and reducing complexity. Transparent Pricing and Cost Savings : Store near-unlimited amounts of data at affordable cloud rates and pay Snowflake only for the compute resources you use.

: Store near-unlimited amounts of data at affordable cloud rates and pay Snowflake only for the compute resources you use. Faster Detection and Response to Threats : Centralized Next-Gen SIEM solution streamlines investigation and acts as an extension of the customer’s Data Cloud.

: Centralized Next-Gen SIEM solution streamlines investigation and acts as an extension of the customer’s Data Cloud. Simplify Data Security and Governance : Single copy of data enables consistent implementation of security and privacy controls for data protection.

: Single copy of data enables consistent implementation of security and privacy controls for data protection. Cloud Platform Agnostic: Retain your data in your cloud platform of choice without compromising threat detection and response capabilities.

“We recognize Snowflake and Securonix as the clear leaders in their respective categories of cloud-native solutions, which is why we have made significant investments and strategic partnerships with both companies,” said Jay Emmanuel, Partner at Capital One Ventures. “Technology that allows global enterprises to accelerate and secure ongoing cloud journeys is invaluable in the modern business landscape. It’s very exciting to see these two companies partner on a joint solution that does exactly that.”

Securonix ‘Bring your own Snowflake’ is available now. To learn more about the new program, visit our solution brief. Securonix and Snowflake will be holding a joint presentation on the new program at Black Hat USA 2021 on Wednesday, August 4. To register, please visit here.

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining SIEM for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprise. Built on big data architecture, Securonix delivers SIEM, UEBA, XDR, SOAR, Security Data Lake, NTA, and vertical-specific applications as a pure SaaS solution with unlimited scalability and no infrastructure cost. Securonix reduces noise and prioritizes high fidelity alerts with behavioral analytics technology that pioneered the UEBA category. To learn more, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

