Securonix Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, today announced that it has received a 5-Star rating from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide.

This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

“Being recognized with a 5-Star rating is tremendous validation for how important the Securonix global partner program is to the success of our overall business and rapidly growing partner base,” said Chris Ostertag, CRO, Securonix. “Built in the cloud, for the cloud, the Securonix Next-Gen SIEM platform provides complete visibility into today’s complex cloud and distributed environments and allows partners to scale across multiple customer environments while controlling costs. This, combined with unmatched partner training and support allows partners to meet business objectives and their customers’ security needs.”

In addition to existing partners including Optiv, Verizon, Booz Allen Hamilton, LTI and CGI, over the past 12 months, Securonix has onboarded more than 50 new partners and 200+ customers from 12+ additional countries. New partner logos include NTT DATA, Unisys and additional leading MSSP and MDR providers. The program has already contributed more than half of Securonix’s annual contract value (ACV) in Q1 2021 and is forecasted to keep this momentum through the end of the year.

The Securonix program has enjoyed unprecedented market traction through its:

Cloud-based offering requiring no hardware, software or infrastructure maintenance

Full bundle features including SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, Security Data Lake, NTA and vertical-specific applications

Packaged content apps with built-in connectors and use cases

Next-Gen analytics powered by machine learning

Multi-tenant architecture enabling deployment of multiple clients with logical segregation and centralized management

Best-in-class training, support and service

Securonix recently enhanced its global MSSP and MDR program with the launch of Securonix FUEL, providing increased training and certification for sales and pre-sales through the Securonix Academy. The company also enhanced product capabilities with the release of SearchMore, delivering the industry’s first Community-Powered Threat Hunting capability and providing the ability to search on real-time, streaming data, as well as long-term data. With a multi-tenant architecture, Securonix live and long-term searches can be executed simultaneously across multiple tenants, allowing MSSP and MDR partners to deliver a centrally managed threat hunting service to their customers.

Supporting Partner Quotes

Michael Spotts, VP and CTO, Cyber Defense Labs

“Cyber Defense Labs shares the ‘Customer First | Partner Always’ mindset that Securonix provides through their FUEL partner program. Bringing partners together across the Securonix ecosystem to share information, analysis and research on new and existing events is one of the many ways Securonix allows us to better defend and protect our client partners from threats originating from inside and outside of their environments.”

Wendy Hoey, Sr Director of Partner Alliances, Optiv

"Securonix understands the needs of both customers and partners. The FUEL partner program reflects that. The focus on education, as well as pipeline creation, has been mutually beneficial."

Mike Valentine, CEO, Binary Defense

“The value of partnering with Securonix goes beyond their robust FUEL partner program, it's also their culture. They treat partners as an extension of their internal sales and services team and recognize the importance of a mutually beneficial relationship in delivering an assured security experience. When a Forrester Wave Managed Detection and Response Leader partners with a Forrester Wave Security Analytics Platform Leader, our shared customers receive a best-in-class security outcome.”

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining SIEM for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprise. Built on big data architecture, Securonix delivers SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, Security Data Lake, NTA and vertical-specific applications as a pure SaaS solution with unlimited scalability and no infrastructure cost. Securonix reduces noise and prioritizes high fidelity alerts with behavioral analytics technology that pioneered the UEBA category. To learn more, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

