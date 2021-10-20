Securonix : Rapidly Expands in India Through Legacy SIEM Replacements and Channel Program Growth

Regional Growth Driven by Demand for Modern, Cloud-Native SIEM Technology

Securonix, a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, today announced a significant expansion of its business in the Indian market, driven by new customers, channel partner success, and a rapidly growing team in the region. The company is currently hiring across sales, pre-sales, channel, and marketing to continue to meet growing regional demand for cloud-native security monitoring and analytics.

“In the past two years, we have significantly expanded our business in India, due to an increased need for our modern, cloud-native SIEM platform,” said Sachin Nayyer, CEO, Securonix. “There is a significant opportunity in the market, and we look forward to continuing to expand our robust customer and channel partner portfolio as we deliver value to leading organizations in India.”

Securonix’s presence in India today includes:

Deployments with some of the largest organizations, including two Fortune India 50 companies.

300+ employees in Bangalore and Pune, delivering product, engineering, implementation, and cloud operations services for customers.

15+ strategic partners that include leading distributors and systems integrators.

A dedicated cloud service in India for regulated customers to ensure the deployment and management of Securonix’s technology is seamless.

A large and growing team of on-the-ground security professionals, with plans to hire across functions including sales, pre-sales, channel and marketing.

“As we work with large customers and prospects in India, the major theme we see is that many are powering their security operations centers with legacy SIEM technologies that simply cannot enable security teams to stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Harshil Doshi, Director of Sales, India and SAARC, Securonix. “This is the reason we have seen such success in the country, as our Next-Gen SIEM platform delivers the advanced analytics and cloud benefits that organizations require to bolster their security operations and thwart advanced attacks.”

The Securonix Next-Gen SIEM platform combines security data lake (SDL), user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), extended detection and response (XDR) and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) into a complete, end-to-end security operations platform. Delivered as a cloud service, Securonix provides complete visibility and unlimited scalability with no infrastructure to manage.

In addition, the company was recently positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) for the third consecutive time. For information on how Securonix empowers leading organizations to proactively defend their assets, visit www.securonix.com.

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining SIEM for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprise. Built on big data architecture, Securonix delivers SIEM, UEBA, XDR, SOAR, Security Data Lake, NDR and vertical-specific applications as a pure SaaS solution with unlimited scalability and no infrastructure cost. Securonix reduces noise and prioritizes high fidelity alerts with behavioral analytics technology that pioneered the UEBA category. To learn more, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006261/en/