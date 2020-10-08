Sedgwick : names Andrea Buhl president of managed care operations

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has appointed Andrea Buhl to the role of president of its managed care operations.

"Andrea has been an instrumental part of the Sedgwick team during her time as managing director of clinical programs, and her skill is truly unparalleled," said Jim Ryan, Sedgwick COO for the Americas. "I'm thrilled to be able to announce her promotion to president of managed care. Andrea's oversight these past several years has helped Sedgwick bring quality care to thousands of our clients' injured and ill employees, and we are excited to see where she will take Sedgwick's managed care division next in her expanded role."

Buhl will continue to work with leading employers to develop state-of-the-art workers' care and cost containment programs. Her background as a board-certified nurse practitioner, and in-depth experience building and leading managed care programs, gives her a unique perspective that has been influential in improving the health care process for employers, providers and consumers. Buhl's ability to identify key strategic initiatives and deliver results was recognized by Business Insurance magazine when she was selected as a 2018 Woman to Watch. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Utah and a Master of Science degree in nursing from Duke University.

"I'm grateful to Jim Ryan and the entire Sedgwick team for putting their faith in my leadership skills and entrusting me with this expanded role," Buhl said. "It brings me great joy to continue my pursuit of providing options to injured workers and helping them get back on the job promptly and safely."

Sedgwick's managed care solutions are focused on helping employers safely bring injured and ill employees back to work. As treatment and productivity options advance, Sedgwick helps employers stay connected to the latest solutions for quality care centered on helping employees recover. The company's integrated solutions include comprehensive claims and managed care services.

From the first contact and throughout the injury or illness, Sedgwick connects an injured employee with the customized care they need to recover, using an outcomes-focused approach that includes identifying top-performing providers, coordinating the claims process, and using clinicians, physicians, pharmacists and other clinical health specialists to help improve the employee's overall health and well-being.

