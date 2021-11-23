Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sedona Greenhouse Project Livestream Fundraiser

11/23/2021 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regenerating Soil & Connecting Community

SEDONA, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sedona Greenhouse Project (SGP) invites you to their Livestream Fundraiser on November 23 from 2:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m MT. Local musicians, influencers, and performers are coming together to help raise 1.5 million dollars to purchase land in order to create Sedona's local food system.

"Our vision is to establish a biodiverse greenhouse education center for our community and visitors to have local organic food sources. A place to gather and feast, for kids and adults to come for learning and teaching. For all to get involved and be a part of our community food system," expresses Shams Teh - Co -Founder, Sedona Greenhouse Project.

The Sedona Greenhouse Project was established as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization on Feb. 17, 2021. Since then, SGP has grown 12 food forests in the greater Sedona area. On November 26, SGP will begin their newest collaborative efforts in building a food forest in Camp Verde on the Yavapai - Apache Reservation. The food grown with the support of 200+ volunteers provides healthy meals and connection for the local community.


Growing food inspired by natural ecosystems aligns human beings and the environment as co-creative participants in shared wellbeing. In addition, reducing food waste and localizing our food system mitigates climate change and conserves natural resources. The Sedona Greenhouse Project is a scalable model for regenerative agriculture practices and food sovereignty for cities around the world.

Follow SGP's mission on Instagram and please consider growing the project by donating

Press Contact - Program Director, Kait Cole - Sedona Greenhouse Project - kait.sgp@gmail.com - (619) 301-4263




Related Images






Image 1: Sedona Greenhouse Project


Regenerative Gardening Solutions



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
07:26aDXP ENTERPRISES INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:26aBLACK FRIDAY GAMING DESK DEALS 2021 : PC Gaming Desk Sales Listed by Save Bubble
BU
07:26aBLACK FRIDAY YETI DEALS 2021 : Coolers, Rambler, Gear, Bags & More YETI Sales Summarized by Deal Tomato
BU
07:26aShield Compliance and POSaBIT Bring Compliant Cannabis Banking and Payments to the Industry
BU
07:25aOil drops after U.S. taps emergency reserves to cool prices
RE
07:25aNational Write Your Congressman Finds Half of Small Business Owners Benefitting from Federal Infrastructure Bill, Supply Chain Largest Concern
BU
07:25aFreshBooks Calls on Torontonians to Ban Together to Fight Food Insecurity
GL
07:24aAre Cruise Ships Safe? Assessing Accident & Disease Risk
PR
07:23aU.S. to release 50 million barrels of oil from emergency reserve - White House
RE
07:23aTSLA INVESTOR ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Tesla, Inc.
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan, India working on oil-stock release with U.S., timing unclear -so..
2Powell, Brainard nominated as Fed's 1-2 punch. What's next?
3Shares shrivel after Powell's renomination; Turkish lira crashes
4European shares skid to 3-week lows on COVID surge, rate hike fears
5Artnet : Why Sagittariuses Should Date Outside the Art World and More C..

HOT NEWS