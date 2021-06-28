See Gore Filtration Solutions in Person at AISTech

June 29, 2021 - July 1, 2021
Nashville, Tennessee USA
Gore is exhibiting at AISTech, the Iron & Steel Technology Conference and Exposition in Nashville, Tennessee. Visit us at Booth 1641 to learn more about how innovative GORE® LOW DRAG Filter Bags, with their improved airflow and meltshop draft, can help the steel industry meet environmental challenges and realize lower operating costs.
Disclaimer
W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 19:34:05 UTC.