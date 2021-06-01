SeeSo Now Provides a User Status API

- Tracking attention, drowsiness, and blinking are now available

VisualCamp has released SeeSo Software Development Kit (SDK) version 2.4.0 with the addition of a User Status API.

SeeSo has just been shortlisted for the 2021 GLOMO Awards in the category for Industry X-BEST MOBILE INNOVATION FOR CONNECTED LIVING as a service with high technological achievement with an innovative SaaS business model.

By utilizing SeeSo’s eye tracking capabilities, you can now create and collect data on the user’s attention, drowsiness, and blinking. This major update comes after VisualCamp released version 2.3.0 that added Windows and Web JavaScript SDK, on March 26, 2021.

SeeSo is an AI-based eye tracking SDK that requires no hardware and supports the front camera of webcams, smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The data is provided in real time and is charged based on user sessions.

With SeeSo’s User Status API, any web/app developer can gather and make use of the data from users’ attention and drowsiness. Currently, the API is being used by top Korean education companies to enhance the quality of remote education services. The User Status API also allows developers to utilize blinking as a new way to interact with their services. One example is a developer who is using SeeSo to collect user attention data and playback features based on blinking for their video service.

VisualCamp’s CEO, Charles Suk said, “We understand eye tracking can be complicated for developers with whom are unfamiliar. With the new User Status API, our aim is to make it easy to utilize and find meaningful results from eye tracking data. The addition of blinking controls will make online services and eye tracking more accessible.”

SeeSo has just been shortlisted (https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/mobile-awards/2021-categories-and-awards) for the 2021 GLOMO Awards in the category for Industry X-BEST MOBILE INNOVATION FOR CONNECTED LIVING as a service with high technological achievement with an innovative SaaS business model.

