Seek Now Announces Integration With ITEL Laboratories

Partnership will provide enhanced efficiency and more precise claim solutions for the Property Claims Industry

Seek Now, Inc. (“Seek Now”), the leading technology-enabled inspection platform and services provider to the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance industry, today announced an integration with ITEL Laboratories, Inc. (“ITEL”), an independent testing laboratory that analyzes damaged materials for adjusters, contractors, and policyholders to settle flooring, roofing, and siding claims.

Founded in 1993, ITEL is a Jacksonville, Florida based testing laboratory that offers both physical and mobile testing services throughout the United States. Leveraging a robust API, the integration will harness the speed and efficiency of Seek Now inspection services with the unbiased results of ITEL reports. As such, the integration will deliver Seek Now inspection data seamlessly through ITEL's Shingle Pricing service for fair, accurate and clear settlement information while providing customers with a singular location for transactions.

“Our customers are our focus and providing them with advanced, technology-driven solutions is key,” said Seek Now’s CEO, Russ Carroll. “We are building a community of advanced choices and solutions on our platform so that our customers can access the best tools in real-time. ITEL is one of many strategic integrations expected this year at Seek Now.”

“The ITEL partnership with Seek Now creates a new way for our mutual customers to access ITEL services via the speed and efficiency of Seek Now’s process,” said Chris Touchton, ITEL’s Chief Strategy Officer. “This integration creates a new and innovative way for customers to access our services with minimal disruption to existing workflows and with no additional work for field teams. This integration is a big win for insurance carriers, adjusters, and homeowners who want to get claims settled quickly and accurately.”

ABOUT SEEK NOW

Seek Now is reimagining how information is captured and transmitted in industries from insurance to real estate. Since 2012, the company has accelerated the development and implementation of technology to provide faster — and better — information than ever before. By embracing technological advancements, including augmented reality, 4D, and AI, Seek Now will diversify and open new service lines among multiple industries. To learn more, visit www.Seek-Now.com.

ABOUT ITEL

First founded in 1993, ITEL rapidly became the industry standard for building material benchmark pricing, matching and repair vs. replacement decision support via independent sample analysis. ITEL has since expanded their capabilities and speed with the ITEL Now app, which is one of the most widely used apps in the insurance industry. Utilizing proprietary, cutting-edge technology and consistent, scientific processes, ITEL delivers the speed and precision necessary to solve complex challenges through innovative ITEL services and partner integrations. To learn more, visit www.itelinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005705/en/