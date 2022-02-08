SeekXR Launches Environmental, Social, and Governance Program with EcoCart Partnership

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeekXR , a leader of premier end-to-end 3D infrastructure, today announced the launch of its new ESG program, designed to help companies measure and offset their carbon emissions. To support this initiative, Seek is partnering with EcoCart, an e-commerce solution that enables merchants to offer carbon-neutral orders to eco-conscious shoppers.



Seek has been committed to ESG since its inception in 2016. To date, its augmented reality work with retail brands has resulted in a 25% decrease in returns, helping to reduce the massive amount of pollution and waste associated with returning goods. The company’s new ESG program aims to address these environmental challenges facing e-commerce brands and provide tools to make a positive impact.

“Rapid surge in demand for augmented reality over the past two years has brought tremendous growth for us,” said Seek CEO Jon Cheney. “Now we are in a place where we can direct our focus to initiatives we believe in by implementing our ESG program. Partnering with EcoCart is the perfect stepping stone towards our goal of creating sustainable engagements with our brand partners. Utilizing these innovative tools can help the e-commerce industry make a meaningful impact on our future, and we’re eager to forge ahead.”

With the addition of EcoCart to Seek’s integration offerings, Seek’s customers will be able to offset their carbon footprint. The EcoCart solution calculates the amount of carbon emitted from the manufacturing and shipping of an online order and donates this exact amount directly to renewable energy, forestry, or clean water projects.

“Joining forces with Seek allows us to connect with brands who are already thinking sustainably, as indicated through their use of AR,” said Dane Baker, Co-Founder and CEO of EcoCart. “We can now help these merchants maximize their environmental efforts by providing a carbon-neutral shopping experience.”

Additionally, Seek is introducing SeekXR GEM, a tool to track and calculate the sustainable impact a retailer has when utilizing technology such as Seek’s AR/VR experiences and the EcoCart plug-in. Brands will be able to see their impact from a global perspective within the Seek platform.

About SeekXR

SeekXR empowers businesses with the tools they need to step into the future. Seek’s proprietary, intuitive solutions make the creation, management and distribution of 3D content easy and effective by unlocking its value across every device and platform, including the metaverse with SeekExplorer. SeekNFT is built from this same foundational technology, making the process of minting, buying and selling NFTs that can scale across multiple virtual environments, seamless. For more information, visit www.seekxr.com .

About EcoCart

EcoCart is a sustainability technology that enables businesses to calculate and offset the carbon emissions of their operations and then encourages consumers to engage with them through transparent and authentic front-end experiences. By vetting and partnering with various projects and organizations, such as forest protection and building clean energy sources, EcoCart determines the amount of each carbon offsetting activity needed to counteract specific amounts of carbon emissions and then matches the cost of doing so with each order's amount of emissions. EcoCart then empowers brands to leverage their offsetting initiatives into their customer experience through cart, landing page, banner, and other on and off-site experiences. Sustainability is now a driving factor in consumers’ purchasing decisions. That’s why 2000+ brands such as APL, Enfamil, Siete Foods, Ancient Nutrition use EcoCart.