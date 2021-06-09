Segra International Enters into Cannabis Cultivar Genetic Banking Agreement with Leading Canadian Producer to Preserve and Protect High-Value Cultivars

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segra International Corp. (“Segra”), a Canadian agriculture technology company, has entered into an agreement with one of Canada’s “top three” Cannabis producers to leverage Segra's proprietary plant tissue culture technology and provide Cannabis cultivar genetic banking and global Cannabis plant distribution services.



Under the Agreement, more than twenty high-value Cannabis cultivars have been selected, and the plant tissue culture process is currently underway at Segra's production lab located in New Westminster, BC. After completing the tissue culture preparation process, Segra will have the capacity to supply Verified Segra Stock™ plantlets back to our client on a recurring basis to support their plant propagation and genetic distribution efforts.

Segra's tissue culture processes, pathogen detection tests, and quality control systems represent the emerging gold standard for modern Cannabis nursery operations. Segra's suite of technologies ensures growers have access to clean stock plant material on an ongoing basis. Additionally, Segra's services provide a secure off-site storage location where producers can "back up" and safeguard their valuable genetic IP assets as part of their broader risk management plans. This is similar to how companies back up digital assets on external cloud servers.

"We are thrilled to begin this collaboration to help preserve and protect an award-winning proprietary Cannabis genetic portfolio for years to come," says Jamie Blundell, CEO of Segra. "As large Cannabis producers continue to grow and expand their footprints, the protection of valuable genetic IP and the perpetual supply of clean stock starting material is critical to long-term success.”

About Segra International:

Segra is an agriculture technology company offering plant tissue culture, plant genomics, and pathogen detection services to accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry. The company's proprietary technologies empower its clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk while exploring the next frontier of optimized cultivation practices for the rapidly evolving Cannabis consumer. Segra has developed industrial-scale laboratories to produce Verified Segra Stock™, robust, and DNA-fingerprinted Cannabis plantlets for licensed producers globally. Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance to support this vision. Learn more at www.segra-intl.com

