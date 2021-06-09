Log in
Segra International Enters into Cannabis Cultivar Genetic Banking Agreement with Leading Canadian Producer to Preserve and Protect High-Value Cultivars

06/09/2021 | 01:14pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segra International Corp. (“Segra”), a Canadian agriculture technology company, has entered into an agreement with one of Canada’s “top three” Cannabis producers to leverage Segra's proprietary plant tissue culture technology and provide Cannabis cultivar genetic banking and global Cannabis plant distribution services.

Under the Agreement, more than twenty high-value Cannabis cultivars have been selected, and the plant tissue culture process is currently underway at Segra's production lab located in New Westminster, BC. After completing the tissue culture preparation process, Segra will have the capacity to supply Verified Segra Stock™ plantlets back to our client on a recurring basis to support their plant propagation and genetic distribution efforts.

Segra's tissue culture processes, pathogen detection tests, and quality control systems represent the emerging gold standard for modern Cannabis nursery operations. Segra's suite of technologies ensures growers have access to clean stock plant material on an ongoing basis. Additionally, Segra's services provide a secure off-site storage location where producers can "back up" and safeguard their valuable genetic IP assets as part of their broader risk management plans. This is similar to how companies back up digital assets on external cloud servers.

"We are thrilled to begin this collaboration to help preserve and protect an award-winning proprietary Cannabis genetic portfolio for years to come," says Jamie Blundell, CEO of Segra. "As large Cannabis producers continue to grow and expand their footprints, the protection of valuable genetic IP and the perpetual supply of clean stock starting material is critical to long-term success.”

About Segra International: 
Segra is an agriculture technology company offering plant tissue culture, plant genomics, and pathogen detection services to accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry. The company's proprietary technologies empower its clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk while exploring the next frontier of optimized cultivation practices for the rapidly evolving Cannabis consumer. Segra has developed industrial-scale laboratories to produce Verified Segra Stock™, robust, and DNA-fingerprinted Cannabis plantlets for licensed producers globally. Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance to support this vision. Learn more at www.segra-intl.com

For Further Information:
Carson Otto – Segra International
Carson.otto@segra-intl.com

Forward-Looking Information:
This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "continue," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "potential," "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.


HOT NEWS