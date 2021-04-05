Log in
Segra : Announces New Contract with Virginia Beach Schools to Provide Connectivity and Security

04/05/2021 | 10:01am EDT
New Agreement for Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) and Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) mitigation will also enable 16 Tidewater school systems to purchase services from Segra

Today, Segra, one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the Eastern U.S., announced that it was awarded a contract by Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) to provide Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) and Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) mitigation. This contract will also allow 16 Tidewater area school districts to procure Segra’s services via a contract vehicle.

Chris Shipman, Vice President of Sales for Segra, stated, “We are proud to be a trusted partner of Virginia Beach City Public Schools to provide connectivity and security protections, especially given the importance of online reliability and ensuring a safe digital online learning platform for students.” Shipman continued, “We can also better meet the IT needs of many other school systems in the area, who are facing similar challenges with the new virtual learning environment.”

As a committed and trusted partner serving school systems throughout Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, Segra has a long history with providing technology and communications solutions to K-12 and higher education institutions.

Along with VBCPS, this new contract allows for other public school systems to take advantage of a simplified ordering process with a trusted partner. These school systems include:

Accomack County Public Schools     Norfolk Public Schools
Chesapeake City Public Schools     Northampton County Public Schools
Franklin County Public Schools     Poquoson City Public Schools
Gloucester County Public Schools     Portsmouth Public Schools
Hampton City Schools     Southampton County School District
Isle of Wight County Schools     Suffolk Public Schools
Newport News Public Schools     Williamsburg/James City County Public Schools
New Horizons Regional Education Center     York County School Division

“We are pleased to have Segra as a partner in providing the highest quality education to our students. We are looking forward to working with them,” stated Michael Combs, Director of Infrastructure Technology for Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

For more details about Segra’s Education solutions, visit www.segra.com/education.

About Segra

Segra® is one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the Eastern U.S. It owns and operates an advanced fiber infrastructure network throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by responsive service and reliability. Customers include carriers, enterprises, governments, higher education and healthcare organizations. For more information about Segra’s technology and commitment to customer care, visit www.segra.com.

About Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) is the largest school division in Hampton Roads with 86 schools. VBCPS is a fully-accredited school division with a diverse community, and it continues to outperform school divisions across the state and nation on key academic indicators. To learn more, visit www.vbschools.com.


© Business Wire 2021
