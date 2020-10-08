Seibels : Marks $500K Milestone in Fight Against Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation recognizes Columbia-based company during national virtual event

Today, Seibels marked a significant milestone as Chairman & CEO, Rex Huggins, announced that the Company hit the $500,000 mark in fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF). That number reflects funds raised by Team Members and partners since 2011. CFF is one of the primary organizations the company regularly supports through its fundraising initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005927/en/

Seibels Chairman & CEO Rex Huggins and Team Members present a check to the CF Foundation in 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

The announcement came during CFF’s national virtual event, “Together: Now. A 65 Roses Challenge Celebration,” which highlighted inspirational stories of those fighting against CF and honored a handful of champions for their commitment and support. Honorees participating included NFL quarterback Joe Flacco, American Ninja Warrior contestant Shane Haught, and Rex Huggins, on behalf of Seibels being recognized as a ‘Corporate Champion’.

“This is a real win – one that is owned and supported by our Team Members,” commented Huggins. “We continue to be inspired by the determination of the CF community and the positive spirit and drive of those living with CF.”

“On behalf of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, we are so grateful to Seibels for raising more than half a million dollars for our mission,” said CFF Chief Development Officer Pat Feeley. “Through the tireless commitment of Seibels’ employees along with their family and friends, we are getting closer to making CF stand for Cure Found.”

Mr. Huggins' remarks from the Together: Now event can be viewed here.

About Seibels

Seibels offers the Property and Casualty insurance industry business process services (BPS) and third party administration (TPA) services powered by world-class technology. Streamlined operations, improved efficiencies and predictable, managed costs are just some of the benefits clients receive when working with Seibels. By leveraging a strong combination of insurance experience and industry-leading technology, Seibels best-in-class insurance services allow insurance carriers and risk managers to simplify business processes and maximize opportunities so they can focus on growth and development. Seibels’ services support Commercial and Personal lines of business. Since its founding in 1869, Seibels has recognized the value of quality customer service, strong client relations, continuous innovation and integrity. For more information, please visit www.seibels.com. Follow us on twitter: @SeibelsITS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005927/en/