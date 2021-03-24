Seismic : Spring 2021 Release Delivers Capabilities to Optimize AI-Guided Selling Experience for Next Era of Digital Buyer Engagement

Seismic momentum continues to grow across its customers, partner ecosystem, and platform

Seismic, the industry-leading sales enablement platform provider, announced new and enhanced capabilities designed to help organizations capture every revenue moment and drive effective, efficient buyer engagement across all digital channels. At Seismic Digital Shift this week, Seismic Chief Product Officer Krish Mantripragada will introduce Seismic’s new AI engine for sales content, Seismic Aura, and share more details of the company’s Spring 2021 Release during his keynote at the conference.

According to new research1, 75% of buyers say they now prefer digital self-serve and remote human engagement over face-to-face interactions. Additionally, 89% of B2B decision-makers expect today’s remote sales practices to remain long-term. At Seismic Digital Shift, Mantripragada will discuss how the company’s product roadmap and Spring 2021 Release empowers Seismic customers to meet this accelerated demand of remote buying.

“Over the last year, we’ve witnessed an incredible shift to all-digital buyer engagements. At Seismic, we’ve anticipated this change for some time now. Our platform exists to make go-to-market teams more effective, whether their buyers are face-to-face or remote,” said Mantripragada. “The next challenge for technology leaders like Seismic will be to enable businesses to thrive in this new era of digital-first selling. The innovations we’re launching at Shift, along with the product updates we have coming later this year, bring sales and marketing teams closer together, helping them reach new customers and engage with existing customers in a compelling manner regardless of where they are.”

Seismic Aura uses AI and machine learning technology to identify patterns, behaviors, and insights, helping surface new business opportunities and increase seller efficacy. Additional select Seismic Spring 2021 Release highlights include:

CRM SmartPlays : Embedded within the seller’s preferred CRM platform, SmartPlays use predictive intelligence to serve the most effective sales plays at the right time, eliminating the need for excessive coaching and training.

: Embedded within the seller’s preferred CRM platform, SmartPlays use predictive intelligence to serve the most effective sales plays at the right time, eliminating the need for excessive coaching and training. Seismic Sidekick : Powered by Seismic Aura, Sidekick is a new AI-guided selling solution that proactively provides salespeople with intelligent content recommendations based on past engagement, similar buyers, and interests specific to each contact. With Sidekick, sellers can create opportunities to engage that might otherwise be missed, and spend less time looking for content.

: Powered by Seismic Aura, Sidekick is a new AI-guided selling solution that proactively provides salespeople with intelligent content recommendations based on past engagement, similar buyers, and interests specific to each contact. With Sidekick, sellers can create opportunities to engage that might otherwise be missed, and spend less time looking for content. Dynamic Email Templates : Sellers and advisors can save time by personalizing high-touch emails at scale to drive better engagement with prospects and customers.

: Sellers and advisors can save time by personalizing high-touch emails at scale to drive better engagement with prospects and customers. Global Privacy Management: As privacy and security regulations continue to evolve around the world, such as GDPR in Europe, Seismic’s enhanced compliance solutions can tailor privacy and disclaimer notifications by country and language.

“We’re always thinking about how we can make our sales team’s experience better, like integrating with AI to complement the selling experience at greater scale,” said Becky Brown, VP, Sales and Marketing Group, Digital, Scale and Insights of Intel. “That's the challenge every businessperson and every business is going to have; better technology, and closer alignment between marketing and sales with the goal to drive more business. It’s good to see Seismic is thinking this way as well.”

Seismic Momentum

In addition to continued product innovation, Seismic is experiencing significant momentum and recently surpassed key milestones across its customer base, partner ecosystem, employees, and international offices, including:

Seismic continues to enjoy a best-in-class net retention rate of 111%, proving its growing value to customers. More than 700 companies have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice, including one of the world’s largest music streaming services and one of the world’s largest cloud hosting companies. Seismic supports more than 1 million active users in 50+ countries around the world.

The company also expanded its footprint within the financial services sector, serving 22 of the top 25 global asset management firms by AUM, 7 of the top 10 largest US banks, and 4 of the top 5 largest wealth management firms in North America. Seismic also serves 2 of the top 3 largest asset management firms and 1 of the top 3 largest banks in Europe.

Seismic’s partner ecosystem is expanding rapidly with more than 70 strategic, consulting, and integration partners. The Seismic platform provides more than 100 integrations, and many global systems integrators are making Seismic a core part of their sales and marketing transformation practices. In just one year, Seismic’s partner program added 40 new partners and completed implementation certification for 15 partners.

Seismic opened a new office in Toronto, Canada, following the acquisition of Grapevine6 in December 2020. The Toronto office marks Seismic’s official entry into the Canadian market and brings Seismic’s total global office count to 15 with more than 1,000 employees. The company increased its employee base by more than 200 over the last year, and was recently named a Best Startup Employer by Forbes.

Follow Seismic on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook for more highlights from Seismic Digital Shift.

1Source: “These eight charts show how COVID-19 has changed B2B sales forever,” McKinsey & Company, October 2020

About Seismic

Seismic is the industry-leading sales enablement and digital sales engagement solution, aligning go-to-market teams and empowering them to deliver engaging buyer experiences that drive growth. Seismic’s Storytelling PlatformTM delivers innovative capabilities for marketers to orchestrate content delivery across all channels, and for sellers to engage with prospective buyers in a compelling, resonant manner at every step of the buyer journey. More than 700 enterprises including IBM and American Express have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice. The Seismic Storytelling PlatformTM integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005169/en/