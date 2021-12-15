Sekuritance RegTech Ecosystem Completes its First IDO of Aimedis, an eHealth Platform to Upgrade the Healthcare System and User Satisfaction

The Aimedis IDO Highlights the Benefits of Using Sekuritance as Compliance Partner

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Sekuritance (https://www.sekuritance.com/), the first multi-dimensional RegTech ecosystem delivering compliance-as-a-service, today announced the completion of a successful Initial Dex Offering (IDO) for Aimedis (https://aimedis.io/). Aimedis partnered with Sekuritance to launch their $AIMx token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) on November 25th, 2021 via the Sekuritance portal, leading to an 3x oversubscription from its initial $200,000 USD raise amount.

Aimedis, the eHealth platform based on blockchain technology, plans to revolutionize the medical world by introducing the world’s first healthcare platform with an integrated medical and scientific NFT marketplace. The platform will be complemented by the $AIMx native token, which will be launched with Sekuritance’s blockchain regulatory solution support. The platform will ultimately guide and direct patients and caregivers into a medically approved social network, helping them avoid fake news by enclosing data in closed loops with hospitals, research facilities, pharma companies and AI companies for transparency and convenience. Additionally, it will offer a new revenue stream while transforming how medical data is gathered, distributed, evaluated and monetized.

“This was the first, but definitely not the last of IDO Public Sales for Aimedis that we helped promote to hundreds of participants, helping them reach their hard cap within just a couple of hours for the public sale of $AIMx,” said Jonathan Camilleri Bowman, CEO of Sekuritance. “I would say this was a foot in the right direction for Sekuritance’s journey into the world of IDOs.”



The $AIMx token will enable governance on future decisions within the platform, social and medical metaverse and the NFT Marketplace. Two percent of the total existing $AIMx tokens will be burned five years following the initial IDO via the Sekuritance platform. After five years, decentralized governance will decide about the continuation of the burning program.



Aimedis concurrently completed an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) via ProBit Global, which similarly sold out in record time.



“We are proud, happy and thankful to announce that both the IDO and IEO closed successfully, selling out all rounds in no time; and the IDO with Sekuritance was oversubscribed multiple times,” said Michael J. Kaldasch, Founder and CEO of Aimedis. “We are glad to have such a dedicated and great community behind us.”



While Sekuritance delivers compliance, regulatory transactions monitoring and identity management to individuals and business corporations, it has only recently released its platform. Since then, its compliance-as-a-service solution has already helped launch 25+ public sales, 40+ private sales and has verified over $70M utilizing it’s KYC/AML Sekur.Transact engine, the proprietary compliance technology working to integrate Sekuritance technology with third-party launchpads. The Aimedis (AIMx) launch was the first launchpad that Sekuritance aided solely, without a third-party launchpad, helping the token pretty much launch itself by utilizing their compliance ecosystem.



For more information regarding Sekuritance, please visit https://www.sekuritance.com/. To learn more about Aimedis please visit https://aimedis.io/.



About Sekuritance



The Sekuritance RegTech provides a single platform for every eGRC need, including end-to-end AML, KYB, KYC, Onchain Analysis, vendor management, beneficiary onboarding, investor check, card processing MFA checks, blockchain wallet checks, cyber-risk assessments, and other RegTech and Business Process Management requirements.

About Aimedis



Aimedis - an eHealth platform based on blockchain technology, which has been developed since 2017 and released in the current version 2020 for web, iOS and Android. Aimedis combines all relevant eHealth applications such as health records, video chat with doctors, appointments, prescriptions, second opinions, wearables, medical social media communication, eLearning, a unique medical and scientific-pharmaceutical NFT marketplace, while displaying all relevant operations in a private blockchain, visible and transparent for the patient. The Aimedis platform also contains dedicated tools for professionals like the Aimedis Virtual Hospital information system and online rehab, integrating VR/AR into the process of rehabilitation.





