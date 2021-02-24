Log in
Select Mansfield Plumbing Products to be Sold Exclusively at Lowe's

02/24/2021 | 12:02pm EST
Select products available now with the full product lineup, including 10 toilet kits and six bathware lines, available this summer

Finding a toilet or bathtub that combines style with function has just gotten easier. Mansfield Plumbing Products, an Ohio-based manufacturer of bathware and sanitaryware, will soon offer consumers its full product lineup exclusively at Lowe’s, including ten complete toilet kits and six bathware lines.

Mansfield Plumbing Products, an Ohio-based manufacturer of bathware and sanitaryware, will soon offer consumers its full product lineup exclusively at Lowe's, including ten complete toilet kits and six bathware lines. (Photo: Business Wire)

Select Mansfield products are available at Lowes.com today, with the full product lineup available this summer including:

  • Vanquish® Toilet: With a revolutionary side-mount seat, the Vanquish provides easy cleaning and high performance.
  • Denali® Toilet: The Denali’s power flush provides superior flushing power and drain line carry.
  • Summit® Toilet: The Summit provides an upgraded performance with details that make all the difference, like a chrome handle and slow-closing seat.
  • Pro-Fit® Toilet: The Pro-Fit provides economical reliability with a Fluidmaster® fill valve and SmartFasten™ bolt system that ensure the toilet will last.
  • Shower Kits: These all-in-one shower solutions include the walls, shower base and doors and come in round and neo-angle configurations.
  • Shower Bases: Mansfield’s shower bases provide a low threshold and secure water management in a variety of layouts.
  • Pro-Fit Steel Bathtubs: The Pro-Fit combines the durability of steel with the bright white of porcelain for a highly stylish and functional bathtub.
  • Restore ACR Walk-In Bathtubs: These bathtubs have a low-profile threshold for independence and comfort without compromising on features.
  • Glue-Up Walls: Ideal for quick remodel projects, these products are easy to handle and easy to install.
  • NexTile Wall Sets: The NexTile Wall Sets provide the look of tile without the mess and hassle of installing tile and are available as either a tub or shower.

“After spending more time at home than ever before, the last year left many of us considering how to bring extra comfort and enjoyment to our spaces,” said Phil Cunningham, vice president of sales and marketing for Mansfield. “Now, you can update your bath with Mansfield’s high-quality, American-made toilets and bathtubs quickly and easily by visiting your nearby Lowe’s. Bathroom transformations have never been more convenient.”

Mansfield manufactures many of its products in the U.S.A. Its facilities in Ohio and Texas manufacture millions of sanitaryware and bathware pieces each year. Along with Mansfield’s Ohio warehouse, the company’s three locations support over 600 American workers and their families.

Customers can purchase Mansfield products at Lowe’s stores nationwide and on lowes.com. To learn more about Mansfield and its product offerings, visit mansfieldplumbing.com.

About Mansfield Plumbing Products:

Mansfield Plumbing Products manufacturers millions of pieces of sanitaryware and bathware each year at its facilities in Perrysville, Ohio, and Henderson, Texas. Founded in 1929, Mansfield Plumbing is a leading producer of top-quality, high-performance plumbing fixtures and fittings for use in residential, commercial and institutional markets. For more information visit www.mansfieldplumbing.com or call 877-850-3060.


