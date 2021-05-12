Log in
SelectHealth Announces Scripius as Newly Rebranded Pharmacy Benefit Management Offering

05/12/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
Salt Lake City, UT, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SelectHealth announced a rebrand of their Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) formally known as SelectHealth Prescriptions to Scripius.

SelectHealth is a Salt Lake City-based not-for-profit health plan and wholly owned subsidiary of Intermountain Healthcare. With transparent, progressive, and straightforward expertise, Scripius can help clients save money on their prescription costs by combining Intermountain’s 50 years of experience in healthcare and medication innovation with SelectHealth’s 25 years in PBM management.

Scripius provides true differentiators in the market with Per Member Per Month (PMPM) prescription costs that are $19.75 lower than the national average.1 Scripius also has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 68, which is significantly higher than the negative NPS scores that mark many large national PBMs.

“The move to Scripius is a significant brand investment that allows for continued expansion of our standalone PBM business with our national clients. It gives our large employer customers the tools they need to achieve cost savings and improve service,” said H. Eric Cannon, Scripius Chief Pharmacy Benefits Officer.

With an integrated member portal, Scripius users can compare the cost of medications before they fill them. And since Scripius owns all of its network and rebate contracts, employers will get pass-through pricing and access to all claim-level rebate information.

“Clients can share their data with Scripius, let us reprice their claims, and we will give them a first-year savings amount that we will guarantee. They’ll know exactly how much they will save in the first year when they switch to Scripius,” added Cannon. “And if we can’t save them money, we’ll share that too.”

Scripius is currently available for quote anywhere in the U.S. More information can be found at scripius.org.

[1] The 2021 Economic Report on U.S. Pharmacies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers, Adam J. Fein, Ph.D., Drug Channels Institute (March 2021); https://customer.guru/net-promoter-score/express-scripts-holding; https://customer.guru/net-promoter-score/cvs-health; and Scripius internal data.

 

###

About SelectHealth

SelectHealth is a not-for-profit health plan serving more than 950,000 members. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Healthcare of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible®, they are committed to ensuring access to high-value care, providing superior service, and supporting the health of their members and the communities they serve.

In addition to commercial and government medical plans, SelectHealth offers dental, vision, and pharmacy benefit management coverage to its members. SelectHealth plans are available for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid enrollees, and they’re also a carrier for the Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP) and the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) Plan.


SelectHealth Media
SelectHealth
801-442-7962
selecthealthmedia@selecthealth.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
