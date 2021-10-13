Log in
Selected Economic Indicators for June - August 2021 Released

10/13/2021 | 10:02am EDT
TEHRAN (CBI PR Dept.) -New issue of "Selected Economic Indicators" for Tir and Mordad of 1400 Iranian Calendar (22nd June - 22nd August 2021) is now available for public access.
Selected Economic Indicators is an electronic issue published monthly by the Central Bank of Iran, comprising the latest information and economic statistics in the fields of Money and Banking, Balance of Payments, and also Capital Market.

The Monetary and Credit Aggregates section covers statistics on the summary of the assets and liabilities of the banking system including commercial, specialized, and private banks along with central bank, and non-bank credit institutions. This section also comprises the major monetary variables, banking facilities extended by banks (private and public), and credit institutions (according to Islamic contracts).

Statistics on the balance of payments, imports and non-oil exports, the value of non-oil exports, external debts (actual), and the average selling rate of foreign exchange in the interbank and the parallel market on a monthly basis can be found in the Balance of Payments category.

Also, there is the Capital Market section which contains data on Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) Activities, the TSE Indices by Industries, Shares Offered by Public Sector and Banks, and Issuance of Participation Papers.

Selected Economic Indicators can be accessed from this LINK.

Disclaimer

The Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 14:01:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
