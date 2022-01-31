Selected Economic Indicators for September - November 2021 Released

Selected Economic Indicators is an electronic issue published monthly by the Central Bank of Iran, comprising the latest information and economic statistics in the fields of Money and Banking, Balance of Payments, and also Capital Market.

The Monetary and Credit Aggregates section covers statistics on the summary of the assets and liabilities of the banking system including commercial, specialized, and private banks along with central bank, and non-bank credit institutions. This section also comprises the major monetary variables, banking facilities extended by banks (private and public), and credit institutions (according to Islamic contracts).

Statistics on the balance of payments, imports and non-oil exports, the value of non-oil exports, external debts (actual), and the average selling rate of foreign exchange in the interbank and the parallel market on a monthly basis can be found in the Balance of Payments category.

Also, there is the Capital Market section which contains data on Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) Activities, the TSE Indices by Industries, Shares Offered by Public Sector and Banks, and Issuance of Participation Papers.

Selected Economic Indicators can be accessed from this LINK.