Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Selected Economic Indicators for spring of 1400 (2021)

08/14/2021 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TEHRAN (CBI PR Dept.) -New issue of 'Selected Economic Indicators' for Spring of 1400 Iranian Calendar (21st March - 21st June 2021) is now available for public access.
Selected Economic Indicators is an electronic issue published monthly by the Central Bank of Iran, comprising the latest information and economic statistics in the fields of Money and Banking, Balance of Payments, and also Capital Market.

The Monetary and Credit Aggregates section covers statistics on the summary of the assets and liabilities of the banking system including commercial, specialized, and private banks along with central bank, and non-bank credit institutions. This section also comprises the major monetary variables, banking facilities extended by banks (private and public), and credit institutions (according to Islamic contracts).

Statistics on the balance of payments, imports and non-oil exports, the value of non-oil exports, external debts (actual), and the average selling rate of foreign exchange in the interbank and the parallel market on a monthly basis can be found in the Balance of Payments category.

Also, there is the Capital Market section which contains data on Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) Activities, the TSE Indices by Industries, Shares Offered by Public Sector and Banks, and Issuance of Participation Papers.

Selected Economic Indicators can be accessed from this LINK.

Disclaimer

The Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran published this content on 14 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2021 09:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:42aSelected Economic Indicators for spring of 1400 (2021)
PU
05:30aNTPC : India's top explorer ONGC looks at acquisitions for 10GW renewable aim
RE
05:18aAMAZON COM : India's commerce minister faces heat for criticism of businesses including Tata
RE
05:17aChina tightens scrutiny over IPO price-setting, punishes 19 institutions
RE
04:23aChina fund association urges better management of reputational risk - media
RE
04:17aPETRONET LNG : Some Indian buyers cutting imports of costly spot LNG - Petronet
RE
04:02aGMR INFRASTRUCTURE : Financial Performance – Q1 FY 2022
PU
03:45aAvanti Frozen Foods Expands Recall of Frozen Cooked Shrimp Because of Possible Health Risk
BU
03:24aINSR INSURANCE : announces Loss Portfolio Agreement with DARAG Germany
AQ
01:32aCARNIVAL & : Seabourn Venture Reaches Another Milestone During Launch Ceremony in Genoa, Italy
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin rises 7.07% to $47,587.38
2WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
3Oil dips, little changed on week despite weaker demand forecasts
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China should root out online games that distort history - China National ..
5BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. : BLUEBIRD BIO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & F..

HOT NEWS