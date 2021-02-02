Self Esteem Brands :' "Anytime Fitness" and "Waxing the City" Named Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchisee 500® List

Wellness and Self-care Categories on a Promising Trajectory as Consumers Focus on Health and Happiness

Self Esteem Brands (SEB) – the parent company of Anytime Fitness, Waxing the City, Basecamp Fitness and The Bar Method – is proud to recognize Anytime Fitness and Waxing the City for being named among the top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2021 Franchise 500®. Placement in the Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor and considered one of the most competitive rankings in the franchise industry.

Anytime Fitness

As the fastest-growing co-ed fitness franchise in the world, Anytime Fitness has more than 4,800 gyms and more than 4.2 million members worldwide. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing our members with personalized service in convenient and well-maintained facilities featuring top-quality exercise equipment. Clubs operate in all 50 states, 32 countries and all seven continents.

Waxing the City

A leading personal care franchise providing head-to-toe waxing services for women and men, Waxing the City has now been ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchisee 500 for six consecutive years. Waxing the City believes waxing is a lifestyle, not an occasional treat.

“Our overall mission at Self Esteem Brands is to grow and support our franchisees who are providing wellness to people around the world,” said David Mortensen, co-founder and president, SEB. “It’s no secret the past year has been challenging for everyone around the world, but wellness and self-esteem remain crucial to health and happiness. I’m proud of the success our franchisees have achieved with Anytime Fitness, Waxing the City and our other brands, and it’s exciting to see opportunities for continued growth ahead.”

In its 42nd year, Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 is a comprehensive franchise ranking, with companies recognized for their exceptional performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. This is Anytime Fitness’ 16th consecutive year to be ranked within the top 50 and Waxing the City’s sixth year on the prestigious list.

Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. With more than 1,100 companies applying for this honor, Anytime Fitness and Waxing the City’s positions in the ranking are a testament to their strength as franchise opportunities.

“2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity,” says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. “Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we’ll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future.”

To view Anytime Fitness and Waxing the City’s full ranking details, visit Entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2021 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands now.

For more information on Self Esteem Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit SEBrands.com/Franchise.

