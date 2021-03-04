Self Esteem Brands : (SEB) Amps Up Growth Focus with Three New Executive Appointments

Angela Jaskolski Promoted to Chief Operating Officer; April Anslinger named Chief Marketing Officer; Stephanie Schon named Brand President, The Bar Method

Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method and Waxing the City, today announced three executive appointments as they embark on the next chapter of growth and global expansion in fitness, health and wellness:

Angela Jaskolski has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO), SEB. As COO, Jaskolski leads internal strategy and operations for SEB, working closely with the company’s brand presidents and executive team to develop and implement organizational strategies to support and grow the business. She reports to Chuck Runyon, CEO, and David Mortensen, president.

April Anslinger has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), SEB. As CMO, Ms. Anslinger will lead the evolution of centralized marketing capabilities, inclusive of brand strategy, digital, loyalty/CRM, creative services, public relations and analytics. As the brands continue to expand globally, she will lead brand positioning and marketing efforts internationally and play a pivotal role in defining corporate marketing support for international Master Franchisees. Anslinger reports to Runyon and Mortensen.

Stephanie Schon joins SEB as Brand President, The Bar Method. Schon will lead operations and growth for the low-impact fitness-studio chain acquired by SEB in September 2019 with 96 studios in the United States and Canada. Schon reports to Jaskolski.

“Angela, April and Stephanie are powerhouse leaders with proven track records of turning franchise and consumer-facing strategies into exceptional results and sustainable growth,” Runyon said. “The leaders on our executive team understand both that our long game is a bet on health and wellness – and that our franchise owners, employees, members and communities continue to endure the challenges of this pandemic. Angela, April and Stephanie will help us engage existing and new consumers to embrace their health and personal wellness in new and different ways, while attracting entrepreneurial small-business owners to join our brands.”

Prior to her COO appointment, Jaskolski led several SEB brands over the past four years, including three years with Waxing the City where she led the rapid growth of the brand – now the second-largest waxing franchise in the United States. Prior to joining SEB, she served in a number of operational leadership roles with Regis Corporation and in the Aveda network.

Anslinger joins Self Esteem Brands from The Estée Lauder Companies, where she served for three years as Senior Vice President, General Manager of North America (NA) Aveda, overseeing brand vision, P&L, strategic growth plans, marketing, digital, brand.com amplification, loyalty, planning and forecasting, talent development and cultural transformation to create one of the company’s fastest-growing brands. Prior to Estée Lauder, she served as the chief growth officer for Schwan Foods, leading marketing and sales for their consumer brands portfolio. Anslinger spent 15 years at Procter & Gamble in positions of increasing responsibility, primarily in its hair care division. During her tenure, she led Herbal Essence’s global business in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. She also gained extensive expertise in the North American hair care market, driving brand identities, innovation, revenue growth, go-to-market strategies and digital strategies for a number of P&G hair care brands.

“April’s arrival at SEB comes at the moment where we are embracing the new normal for global fitness as key to health and wellness,” Runyon said. “She brings a dynamic, global consumer-first brand experience to the CMO role, and her results-driven and forward-thinking approach is an excellent fit both with the culture of SEB today and our plans for the future.”

Schon, as The Bar Method brand president, leads the strategy development, builds the capabilities, and operationally positions her team to grow the brand, including franchise unit operations and support for all franchise owners. Prior to joining SEB, Schon served as Chief Operations Officer at Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop. She turned the company’s sales trajectory around in just one year; she helped lead the company through the first eight months of the pandemic, generating comparative sales and keeping stores open at better rates than the industry average. Schon built an incredible franchise operational wheelhouse and deep business operations experience at Buffalo Wild Wings, Digineer and IBM.

About The Bar Method

Founded in 2001, The Bar Method was created by Burr Leonard, considered a pioneer in barre-based fitness. Built on the body-elongating practice of dance conditioning, the science of physical therapy, the pace of interval training, and its unparalleled teacher training program, The Bar Method is the most targeted and effective barre workout in the market. The Bar Method’s approach to personalized total mind and body fitness delivers increased strength, endurance and resilience results that can be felt after only a few sessions and maintained for a lifetime. Self Esteem Brands acquired The Bar Method in 2019. Today, there are 96 locations in the U.S. and Canada with plans to add new franchised studios worldwide. For more information on franchising opportunities, visit www.barmethod.com/franchising.

About Self Esteem Brands

Our purpose is to improve the self-esteem of the world. Self Esteem Brands (SEB) is the parent company of Anytime Fitness (the world’s largest fitness franchise), Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method and Waxing the City. Combined, most of our more than 5,000 franchise locations are locally operated across 32 countries worldwide by independent, small business owners. SEB is also the parent company to affiliates Provision Security Solutions and Healthy Contributions. Leading with a culture anchored in the values of people, purpose, performance and play, plus a charitable focus through the HeartFirst Foundation®, SEB seeks to enrich the lives of all who interact with our brands and businesses. Our vision is a world of self-esteem for every human to rise from their challenges. For more information on Self Esteem Brands, please visit https://www.sebrands.com/.

