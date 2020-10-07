Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Self-Promoting Real Estate Developer, “Terra,” Accused of Bilking Residential Purchaser's $750,000 Advance Deposit by Bang Energy, CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 11:30am EDT

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami-based real estate development group, “Terra,” has recently touted itself as a maverick risk-taker for “forging ahead” with projects in the midst of Covid-19.  In a pending Dade Circuit Court lawsuit, however, at least one unit purchaser alleges that Terra’s self-styled “boldness” is subsidized, at least in part, by other people’s money.

That unit purchaser is John H. “Jack” Owoc,” founder, sole owner, CEO & CSO of Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a/k/a “Bang Energy,” maker of globally-renowned Bang® energy drink products.  South Florida Business Journal lists Bang Energy as this year’s #1 fastest growing South Florida company with revenue over $25 Million.

In his 2018 lawsuit against Terra—John H. Owoc vs. Terra Weston Residential, LLC, Case No. 18-40336 CA (27)—Owoc alleges that Terra Weston wrongfully kept his advance deposit, exceeding $750,000, after Terra Weston inexplicably, unjustifiably and indefinitely failed to construct the residence at Botaniko Weston development that Owoc had purchased for his family. 

And, in that regard, Owoc is not alone.  Various other purchasers of residential properties to be constructed in Terra developments have similarly complained, and likewise litigated, against Terra, alleging that Terra wrongfully delayed construction and thereafter refused to return deposit monies.

Owoc remarks, “Terra portrays itself as some kind of a development trailblazer. Yet, Terra Weston failed to build the home for which I contracted and plunked down more than $750,000 in advance.  And now, with the help of deposit monies that should have been returned to me two years ago, Terra seeks PR accolades for supposedly doing whatever projects it claims to be doing these days?  I don’t think so.”

About Bang Energy

Jack Owoc is the CEO, Chief Scientific Officer, and founder of Bang Energy and its extensive portfolio of allied brands. Bang Energy was founded in 1993 with one goal in mind:  to produce the highest grade, university-proven sports supplements and performance beverages in the world. Bang Energy has funded roughly 30 landmark, human-subject studies on its products, including BANG® and Redline energy drinks, at UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State University, Baylor, University of Southern Maine, Memphis University, College of New Jersey, FIU, and other top universities in the country. Jack Owoc and this team continue to update and release new nutrition products, proudly maintaining his distinction as the "Frontrunner in Sports Nutrition." For more information and daily trendsetting updates, workout tips, and supplement research, stay connected by following Jack Owoc on Instagram, @BangEnergy.CEO, visit Bang Energy’s website, www.bangenergy.com, and follow Bang Energy on Instagram, @BangEnergy

For more information about Bang Energy and its products, please contact: info@vpxsports.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
11:45aKAPSCH TRAFFICCOM : fully acquires tolltickets.
PU
11:45aIllinois Department of Labor Stresses the Need For Grain Bin Safety
PU
11:45aSAFEHOLD : Corporate Presentation
PU
11:45aWorld's First Cable-Stabilized Platform Becomes Tallest Structure to be Converted to Artificial Reef in the Gulf of Mexico
PU
11:45aETHOS GOLD : Acquires Campbell Lake Gold-VMS Project, Ontario; Targets ~10 km Altered Structural Corridor
PU
11:45aTESSENDERLO GROUP : publication of a transparency notification
PU
11:44aBernina of america welcomes new business manager for overlocker machines
GL
11:43aFERRONORDIC : Notice of extraordinary general meeting in Ferronordic AB (publ)
AQ
11:42aSOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID testing system hit by Roche supply chain glitch
2BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group