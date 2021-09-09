Self-driving Company Aurora Confirms Its Commitment to Pittsburgh, Donating $65k to Fund Local STEM-projects

Today the self-driving company Aurora announced it will continue to expand its presence in Pittsburgh, naming the city as its official corporate headquarters.

To mark this moment, Aurora is making a $65,000 donation to fund STEM-related requests from Pittsburgh teachers via DonorsChoose – a way to support future generations of technologists as they start the new school year.

Today’s news follows an economic impact report showing that the autonomous industry is creating thousands of jobs in the region.

“With its incredible universities and focus on innovation, Pittsburgh has been home to Aurora since we were founded and we’re committed to continued growth right here in this community. With a firm belief in the future of this city and its workforce, we’re excited to have our corporate headquarters here and be making a donation that will help fund the city’s next generation of technologists and roboticists,” shared Aurora VP of Government Relations Gerardo Interiano.

“Pittsburgh is the birthplace of automated vehicles and Aurora’s headquarters decision further cements our talent and our industry as leaders in this space,” Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said. “We look forward to further collaboration with Aurora and this industry as we safely and efficiently develop the future of transportation.”

"I am incredibly pleased that Aurora has selected Pittsburgh as its corporate headquarters. Aurora has been an outstanding partner in this city and a critical part of our growing autonomous vehicle economy. Together, we will continue to make Pittsburgh a leader in 21st century mobility," said Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto.

Through the donation, Aurora is funding a variety of STEM-related projects – helping 3rd graders get supplies for building volcanoes, purchasing a color printer for a 5th grade classroom, and funding a digital microscope, science experiment books, and an incubator for hatching chicken eggs.

“I’m very pleased that Aurora has chosen Pittsburgh for its headquarters. This is another sign of Pittsburgh’s leadership in technology and self-driving vehicles, with the research and workforce infrastructure that companies are looking for. I see this as a strong statement of Aurora’s faith in our community as a great place to do business,” said Congressman Mike Doyle.

“Aurora has called Pittsburgh and Allegheny County home for quite some time, but now it’s official. We are delighted that Aurora has made this decision and welcome the opportunity to continue partnering and working with the company as it builds on the innovation for which it is known,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

With the majority of its 1600 employees in Pittsburgh and a growing team, the company continues to expand its presence in the city. Last year it added new office space on Smallman Street in the vibrant Strip District, along with space at 50 33rd Street, the Crucible building, 85 36th Street, and a test track in Hazelwood.

In addition to Pittsburgh, other Aurora locations include the Bay Area; North Texas; Bozeman, MT; Seattle, WA; Louisville, CO; and Wixom, MI.

About Aurora

Founded in 2017 by experts in the self-driving industry, Aurora is on a mission to deliver the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly. To move both people and goods, the company is building the Aurora Driver, a platform that brings together software, hardware and data services to autonomously operate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks. Aurora is backed by Sequoia Capital, Baillie Gifford, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, among others, and is partnered with industry leaders including Toyota, Uber, Volvo, and PACCAR. Aurora tests its vehicles in the Bay Area, Pittsburgh, and Northern Texas. The company has offices in those areas as well as in Bozeman, MT; Seattle, WA; Louisville, CO; and Wixom, MI. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

