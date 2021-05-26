Log in
Self-made Billionaire Bob Duggan is the Winning Bidder Kobe Bryant Rookie Jersey

05/26/2021 | 11:13am EDT
CLEARWATER, FL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week Bob Duggan, a Forbes 400 self-made multi-billionaire and the Chairman of the Board of Genius Inc., Pulse Biosciences and Summit Therapeutics, was the winning bidder of Goldin Auctions' sale of Kobe Bryant’s earliest known game-worn rookie jersey, which sold for $3,690,000, an all-time record for any basketball jersey or Kobe item.

“We are honored to be Kobe Bryant's ‘teammates’ in contributing to the all-time record price of the 1996-97 Kobe Bryant Rookie Season Game Used and Signed Lakers Home Jersey,” said Duggan. “Bidding alongside me was my son, Shaun Zanganeh and his mom and my business partner, Maky Zanganeh. Each of us have long admired the genius of Kobe Bryant; feet on the ground, head in the sky, big dreams, determination to win, being the dynamic best he could be, durable, persistent, and with the intention to set an amazing example for his fellow human beings. Each of us treasure our spiritual connection and celebrate our small role in establishing this all-time high valuation record alongside Kobe.”

“What a stunning tribute to Kobe, one of the greatest players of all time and a truly amazing human being,” said Goldin Auctions Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin. “We were honored to handle the sale of so many incredible Kobe items -- each its own slice of history and with its own unique memories. As the bids continued to roll in for his rookie jersey, what we already knew was solidified -- Kobe is sorely missed and his legacy will endure for generations.”

Kelly Morfopoulos
Genius Inc
727-810-3899
kellym@geniusinc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
