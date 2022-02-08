Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Self-proclaimed 'Crocodile of Wall Street' snagged in big Bitcoin bust

02/08/2022 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Heather Morgan is a would-be corporate influencer who raps about entrepreneurship, designs handbags inspired by ketchup squirts, and signs off from her motivational YouTube videos with the words "razzle-dazzle."

She is also accused by the U.S. Justice Department of helping to launder one of the biggest thefts in Bitcoin history.

The indictment https://www.justice.gov/opa/press-release/file/1470211/download of Morgan and her husband Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein on allegations of cashing out some of the $4.5 billion in stolen Bitcoin highlighted the U.S. government's crackdown on cryptocurrency crimes.

It also cast the spotlight on Morgan's hip-hop alias, Razzlekhan, one of several monikers the 31-year-old used to push her music online. On her website https://razzlekhan.com, she said the nickname was meant to invoke Genghis Khan and the word "pizzazz."

Morgan and Lichtenstein could not immediately be reached for comment. It was unclear who was representing the pair.

Morgan's songs, which do not appear to have attracted much notice before her arrest, include lines like "You don't even know me/Start a company at 23." In that track, she threatens, "Got no clue what I'm about/Could gut you like a trout!"

In her rap songs, Morgan proclaims herself as a "real risk taker" and a "bad ass money maker." But the lyrics also take some odd detours, including calling herself a "Turkish Martha Stewart," the "Crocodile of Wall Street," or a "Versace Bedouin." ("Got the bling that win," she adds.)

Morgan said in one video the business-meets-hip-hop shtick was a put-on - "a hyperbole of myself" - but she seemed committed to the act. One rap video featured her in a gold track suit pacing across the New York financial district.

Morgan's other artistic pursuits include designing "berazzled" handbags based on condiment squirts, and rings created with prosthetic eyeballs.

She has written several articles for Mic and Forbes, including one titled, in part, "Tips to Protect Your Business from Cybercriminals." Her Forbes biography described her as an "expert in persuasion, social engineering, and game theory."

Morgan and her husband were scheduled to make their initial appearances in federal court Tuesday at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Raphael Satter


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.61% 38646 Real-time Quote.-5.85%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.52% 44096 Real-time Quote.-5.37%
INSPIRED PLC 0.00% 18 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
MIC AG 1.36% 2.98 Delayed Quote.2.80%
S&P 500 0.84% 4521.54 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24pBiden touts 'American manufacturing comeback,' announces Tennessee charger plant
RE
05:22pSelf-proclaimed 'Crocodile of Wall Street' snagged in big Bitcoin bust
RE
05:21pUtilities Flat Ahead Of Inflation Data -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:21pCommunications Services Flat As Traders Hedge On Growth Views -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:20pTech Up, But Some Mega Caps Lag, Amid Small-Cap Bias -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:19pFinancials Rally, Sector Moves Further Into Positive Territory For '22 -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:18pAmir Locke's cousin arrested in probe that drew deadly Minneapolis raid
RE
05:11pN.Korea boasts of 'shaking the world' by testing missiles that can strike U.S
RE
05:11pAll options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says
RE
05:10pBrazil's Bradesco sees loan book growth between 10%-14% in 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: General Electric, Meta, Qualcomm, Rolls-Royce,..
2Relief and challenges for chipmakers as Nvidia-Arm megadeal collapses
3Wall Street rallies on tech boost, European shares end flat
4Orpea faces complaints over fraudulent work contracts - Franceinfo
5Wilh Wilhelmsen : Selecting the right rope - Why you should be looking ..

HOT NEWS