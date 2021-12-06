Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor largely prevails in $54 billion bitcoin trial

12/06/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin

(Reuters) - A computer scientist who has claimed to be the inventor of bitcoin largely prevailed on Monday in a Florida jury trial over whether the estate of a former business partner deserved half of a bitcoin cache worth now about $54 billion.

The Miami jury cleared Craig Wright on nearly all issues in the dispute, including that half of the 1.1 million bitcoin in dispute belonged to the family of Dave Kleiman, the former partner and computer forensics expert.

While concluding that Wright was not liable for fraud, jurors did award $100 million in intellectual property rights to W&K Information Defense Research LLC, a joint venture between the men. The trial began on Nov. 1.

"This has been a remarkable good outcome and I feel completely vindicated," Wright said in a video message. "There are still more fights. We are going to make everything change: cryptocurrency to digital cash the way it's meant to be."

According to court papers, the 1.1 million bitcoin had been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto, whose October 2008 white paper "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System" described a framework for what would become bitcoin.

Wright claimed in 2016 that he was Nakamoto, which was a pseudonym. The claim has been disputed.

Kleiman's family contended that he and Wright had been friends and business partners, but that Wright stole the bitcoin stemming from their relationship.

In a statement, lawyers for W&K and Kleiman's estate said they were "immensely gratified" that the jury awarded the $100 million in intellectual property rights, and help give the Kleimans "their fair share of what Dave helped create."

Dave Kleiman died in April 2013.

The Australia-born Wright, who later moved to London, in May sued https://www.reuters.com/technology/australias-wright-launches-lawsuit-over-57-bln-bitcoin-haul-2021-05-12 16 software developers to secure around 111,000 bitcoin now worth about $5.4 billion that he claimed he owns.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pHalliburton says the world is entering a period of oil scarcity
RE
05:46pTesla is replacing repeater cameras in some model s, x and 3 vehicles made in the us because of faulty circuit boards inside - cnbc
RE
05:46pHonda to pay $6.9 million in California small engine emissions case
RE
05:44pTesla is replacing faulty autopilot cameras in some cars, internal documents say - cnbc
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.08% to 90.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.24% to $1.1287 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.22% to $1.3265 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.60% to 113.49 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDogecoin Gained 4.18% to $0.177 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Gained 4.13% to $4324.65 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rally, dollar gains as Omicron fears ease
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Reports of milder Omicron symptoms reassure investors
4ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
5Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.

HOT NEWS