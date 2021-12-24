Self-registration in UBS: new options

This option in the UBS will be available to people who have a verified account on the Public Services Portal and a biometric international passport. Information in the UBS will be entered via a secured mobile application. Downloaded biometric data will be used to receive certain financial and state services. Their list will be established by the Bank of Russia jointly with the Government.

Furthermore, according to the law, banks with a universal licence will be obliged to open deposits and issue loans via their mobile and internet banking solutions, identifying customers remotely using the UBS, not from 1 January 2022, but from 1 September 2022. As a result, banks will have more time to adjust their own systems and processes.

