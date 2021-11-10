Sellen Construction Enters into Enterprise Partnership with Versatile After Making Up Five Weeks in Their Schedule with the Help of CraneView

Leading Pacific Northwest General Contractor Leverages Predictive Planning to Improve Efficiency and Deliver Project on Time Amidst COVID-19 Delays

Sellen Construction, one of the largest locally owned general contractors in the Pacific Northwest, has announced today an enterprise agreement with Versatile®, a construction technology pioneer using artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) to optimize construction processes. After a successful roll-out at the Cascadian, a Class A, 211,000 square-foot office project in Seattle’s thriving South Lake Union neighborhood, Sellen will use CraneView® across its portfolio of projects to inform the planning and execution strategies of its future jobs.

Sellen began using CraneView in January 2020 establishing a vital baseline for when work resumed after the weeks following the COVID-19 shutdown. The data collected by CraneView became even more critical once the site was operational again, as the site team was committed to keeping to the schedule. Using the planned versus actual hook time from the CraneView data, the team worked collaboratively with subcontractors to prioritize critical picks and maximize daily crane utilization.

“The real-time results and information led us to a mutual solution that allowed the team to get the most out of the crane while minimizing the need for overtime,” said Sellen Project Manager Tyler Boyd.

Powered by an IoT device that is mounted safely to the crane hook, the CraneView system collects and analyzes data on each crane pick while delivering insights that improve budgets, schedules and crane utilization, speed up site production, and set new standards for productivity and processes.

“CraneView provided more transparency among everyone on the job,” Boyd said. “It allowed us to have more productive conversations both internally and with our subcontractors.”

Enabling Predictive Planning

The data provided by CraneView empowered the Sellen team to function in a more predictive way, anticipating task durations and downtime. This data equipped the team with the information they needed to build out more accurate schedules far ahead of the actual work being completed, delivering better project certainty to the team and the owner.

“We’re thrilled to be supporting Sellen’s purpose to improve the communities they build in,” said Meirav Oren, CEO and co-founder, Versatile. “It is our mission to help clients like Sellen achieve their goals safely and efficiently by seamlessly providing critical data that they can apply to their daily processes.”

CraneView is a fully certified, under-the-hook lifting accessory providing the same weight capacity as the crane it is used on. Versatile partners with The Crosby Group, a global leader in lifting, rigging, and material handling hardware, to fit CraneView with Crosby Straightpoint’s loadcell and Crosby rigging hardware to ensure the highest crane safety standards are met.

Sellen Construction is consistently ranked one of the largest builders in the Pacific Northwest and has shaped this community since 1944. Sellen’s notable clients include Amazon, Seattle Children’s Hospital, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Microsoft.

This marks the second enterprise agreement announcement between Versatile and a major general contractor this year. In September 2021, Versatile entered into an enterprise agreement with Turner Construction. In the same month, Versatile also announced it secured $80 million in Series B funding.

About Sellen Construction

Sellen Construction is a locally owned and operated commercial builder. Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Seattle, Sellen builds iconic projects for the region’s tech, science, arts, health care, lab and hospitality leaders. Sellen also has a Special Projects group that completes renovations and tenant improvements for a variety of office and health care clients. At Sellen, we believe in building community by creating unique spaces where significant things happen, and in giving back to non-profit organizations that make our community a great place in which to live and work. Our notable projects include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Campus, Seattle Children’s Hospital Building Care, the King Street Station Restoration, and the downtown Seattle Amazon office towers. Learn more at www.sellen.com.

About Versatile, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Altos, CA, Versatile creates technology that gives construction professionals unmatched visibility into their production rates.​ By delivering the right data to the right people at the right time while naturally fitting existing processes, a fragmented industry becomes a controllable manufacturing process. The result? Increased productivity, predictability and safety with the insights needed to manage and bid future projects more competitively. Want to learn more? Visit: www.versatile.ai, follow us on Twitter @versatileai and LinkedIn or email us at letstalk@versatile.ai.

