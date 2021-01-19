Log in
SellersFunding : Opens Full Suite of Financial Tools to Walmart Sellers

01/19/2021 | 04:46pm EST
Enabling Business Success With Walmart’s High Volume, Low Margin Sales Model

SellersFunding, a global fintech leader providing funding solutions for eCommerce businesses, announced the offering of its full line of financial tools to sellers on the Walmart marketplace. Walmart sellers can now take advantage of up to $1 million in working capital, daily advances to regulate cash flow and a digital wallet to streamline payments to suppliers around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119006097/en/

Walmart has become the second largest eCommerce marketplace in the US, after Amazon. “Sellers face unique challenges running their businesses on Walmart,” says Ricardo Pero, Chief Executive Officer of SellersFunding. “We are providing them with the financial support and tools they need to operate the kind of high volume business that succeeds in this environment. Having easy access to working capital, regulating daily cash flow and streamlining payments to suppliers across borders are essential aspects of operating a profitable eCommerce business on Walmart.” (Graphic: Business Wire)

Walmart has become the second largest eCommerce marketplace in the US, after Amazon. In the first quarter of 2020 alone, the retail giant experienced a 74 percent surge in eCommerce sales1. There are nearly 52 million products sold on Walmart Marketplace, and more than 92 percent of the products are from third-party sellers.

Although Walmart’s fast-growing and recognized platform presents an opportunity for third-party sellers to grow their multi-channel operations, many need support to stabilize and grow their business in this marketplace.

In particular, Walmart regulates keeping the lowest prices on products and will remove a product if the same one is listed at a lower price on another website. Many sellers will need to adjust to this revenue model that relies on high volume sales to maintain profitability, according to SellersFunding.

“Sellers face unique challenges running their businesses on Walmart,” says Ricardo Pero, Chief Executive Officer of SellersFunding. “We are providing them with the financial support and tools they need to operate the kind of high volume business that succeeds in this environment. Having easy access to working capital, regulating daily cash flow and streamlining payments to suppliers across borders are essential aspects of operating a profitable eCommerce business on Walmart.”

In addition to its financial solutions, SellersFunding created a quick-start resource called “How to Sell on Walmart in 2021: A Beginner’s Guide,” sharing valuable information for getting started in the marketplace, including:

  • How much it costs to sell on Walmart
  • The pros and cons of selling on Walmart
  • How to use the Walmart marketplace to grow your business

About SellersFunding:

SellersFunding operates a global financial platform which provides financial tools focused solely on online marketplace sellers. Their machine-learning model offers working capital to businesses frequently not eligible due to their global expansion, coupled with a robust currency exchange and transfer system, making it a “one-stop-shop” for marketplace sellers.

1 Walmart - Financial presentation to accompany management commentary: Q1 FY2021


© Business Wire 2021
